Woodruff withdraws as counsel in immigration case

ATTORNEY Stephen Woodruff said he was “shocked and surprised” to learn that his client, Amalia Abo Guanlao, refused to sign a declaration to the court that stated that she was aware that he could not practice law before the commonwealth courts, the Department of Homeland Security, or the Executive Office for Immigration Review, and/or immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Following the refusal of his client to sign the declaration, Woodruff said he has withdrawn as her legal counsel.

Guanlao is facing deportation and has challenged the removal proceedings against her in the District Court for the NMI.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Woodruff filed a motion for leave to withdraw as counsel for Guanlao.

He stated in his declaration that his client declined to sign a draft declaration that he prepared for a motion to oppose the DHS/U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ motion to disqualify him.

Woodruff said the client-attorney engagement agreement and Guanlao’s draft declaration were not submitted to the court because his client believes that the two “documents” are very different.

Guanlao, according to Woodruff, referred to the declaration statement as the one “he” wanted her to sign.

Woodruff added, “What I can say categorically is that there is no inconsistency between those two documents. It is certainly not true that they are ‘very different.’ ”

He said “the only overlap is the subject of the limitations on my ability to practice law. In this area, the draft declaration is more detailed than the engagement agreement, but the substance is identical.”

Woodruff said section 3 of the engagement agreement is titled “CNMI Disciplinary Proceedings” and states: “Client is aware that a judge of the CNMI Superior Court affirmed [the lawyer’s] disbarment.”

He said his client is also aware that as a consequence of that disbarment, he is only authorized to practice law before the District Court for the NMI, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court of the U.S., “and could be subjected to further limitations on his ability to practice in the future.

The draft declaration stated: “When I retained Mr. Woodruff, I was well aware of the CNMI disciplinary action against him and the consequent limitations on his ability to practice law.”

The draft declaration also states that Guanlao is aware that Woodruff cannot practice before CNMI courts, the Department of Homeland Security, the Executive Office for Immigration Review, and/or immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

“These statements in the draft declaration are all absolutely true. Before I accepted the representation, my assistant and I met with Ms. Guanlao and fully explained all of this to Ms. Guanlao orally, in both English and Tagalog,” said Woodruff.

He added, “I wanted Ms. Guanlao to sign the declaration only in the sense that I knew a declaration from Ms. Guanlao would greatly strengthen her opposition to the motion to disqualify.”

But Guanlao said the two documents are very different.

“I advised Ms. Guanlao on Jan. 26, 2017 that if she did not submit a declaration, USCIS/DHS would use that as an argument against us in the hearing, which is precisely what happened on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017,” said Woodruff.

He said he met with his client before the Feb. 14 hearing to discuss with Guanlao what she would say if the court were to ask her how she felt about the disqualification motion.

Woodruff said he asked the question to find out if Gunalao remained committed to wanting him to be her lawyer.

He said Guanlao assured him that she would tell the court that she wanted him as her lawyer as she did not want to represent herself or to have to look for another lawyer.

“Nevertheless, Ms. Guanlao had a highly emotional state under the surface,” said Woodruff.

“At one point, she spoke of how hard the process was for her and began to cry as she explained that the litigation was affecting even her children, and her relationship with her children, and that if it were not for her children and the difficulty it would present for them, she would just go back to the Philippines.”

Guanlao’s children were born in the CNMI.

In his declaration, Woodruff said that he observed his client as fundamentally a private person with no familiarity with the judicial system, “and all of this had been very hard on her, especially the publicity, which she never wanted but at first believed she could handle.”

Woodruff said his client is also “very confused by the developments and press accounts” of the past three months regarding the USCIS/DHS motions to strike and to disqualify him.

He said, “I have maintained throughout that the respondents’ motions were wholly without merit and brought solely for the improper purposes of delay, to attack and oppress opposing counsel, and to attempt to sow fear, uncertainty and doubt in petitioner, and drive a wedge between petitioner and her counsel.”

He added, “There is no doubt in my mind that they now have succeeded in these improper objectives.”

In the hearing on Tuesday, Woodruff said, Guanlao appeared not to fully grasp what had happened.

Guanlao asked him about the next hearing, he added.

“I explained to her about the status conference but that the immediate issue at hand was whether I would need to withdraw or not.”

He said Guanlao repeatedly stated that she would wait for and abide by the court’s decision on the motion to disqualify him.

Woodruff told Guanlao that they no longer had that option.

“I had to explain to her that what she was doing was, presented with two choices, blue and green, to keep insisting to choose yellow,” he added.

He said he advised Guanlao that they had two options: either move for leave to withdraw or submit a declaration stating her position.

“Ms. Guanlao said she would not submit any declaration under any circumstances,” said Woodruff.

“I do not understand why she would take such a position, but I chose not to belabor the question.”

He said Guanlao is “now unable to accept his advice, think clearly about her case, or grasp his explanations of matters relating to the case.”

“She has repeated errors in her perception and understanding of matters related to her case, even after I have explained multiple times and attempted to disabuse her of her misconceptions, she comes back again and again to the same errors,” Woodruff added.

He said it was extraordinarily frustrating for him as her attorney.

“I fear that the improper conduct of the respondents’ counsel has permanently damaged the attorney-client relationship.”

He believes that Guanlao has been very poorly served by her previous lawyers, and he remains firmly convinced that the removal proceedings against her were illegal and that there is no legal or moral justification for the way she has been treated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, USCIS, and the Office of Immigration litigation of the U.S Department of Justice.

“Ms. Guanlao has suffered a fundamental injustice and her family has taken collateral damage,” Woodruff said.

But he said the respondents’ motion to disqualify him should be denied on the merits not as moot.

“It is important that this court establish clear precedent as to the inappropriateness and lack of merit of these kinds of motions (the motion to strike and the motion to disqualify) as litigation tactics,” he added.

“Counsel should never be permitted to pursue improper purposes by cloaking it in the veil of preserving the integrity of the judicial system.

“It is an irreconcilable conflict of interest when advocates seek to assert their role as officers of the court to gain advantage for their clients, or even where such potential merely exists, the result is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”