CUC reviewing hazardous-pay proposal

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting executive director Gary Camacho on Friday said management is now reviewing the cost of the benefits, including hazardous pay, that will either be “incorporated” or “embedded” in the salaries of power and waste water personnel.

Camacho said they have yet to determine the funding sources for the hazardous pay.

“We are reviewing the [possible amounts] for certain positions that have hazardous aspects,” he told Variety.

Last week, the CUC board headed by chairwoman Adelina Roberto asked Sandra Spellman, senior consultant of Fox Lawson & Associates LLC, CUC’s salary consultant, about hazard pay in a proposed new pay structure.

In 2014, Fox Lawson submitted three proposed pay structures for CUC, but the board rejected the first two options due to budgetary constraints.

The third option, which was considered more affordable, has been adopted by the board, Variety was told.

Camacho said it is important that the level of hazard should be included in the compensation of their workers.

“The question is, is it going to be based on the compensation plan for those positions? CUC is reviewing the possibly of a different approach,” he said, in an interview.

Management will soon report its final proposal to the board regarding the compensation package which will include night-differential, standby pay and on-call, he added.

At a recent board meeting, Spellman, who participated via video conference, explained to the board that hazardous pay should be included in the workers’ actual compensation.

CUC human resources manager Andrew Orsini said they want to know if the hazardous pay will be “incorporated” as explained by Spellman or “embedded” as projected by the board.

If incorporated, the benefits will still be calculated, but if it’s embedded then they are already included in the compensation, he said.

The board agreed to ask CUCs human resources office to look into the actual definition of “hazard pay” which the federal law provides under Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, and to determine which positions are entitled to it.