CNMI Labor says ignorance of the law is not a valid defense

THE local Department of Labor told the manager/owner of Xing Wang Development Corp., doing business as the Family Store, that ignorance of the law is not a valid defense and does not excuse her from her responsibilities.

DOL’s Hearing Officer Jerry Cody sanctioned the manager/owner, Hong Fei Wang-Rios, $6,000 for non-compliance with CNMI regulations.

But Cody suspended half of the amount for two years and ordered that the remaining $3,000 be paid in 30 days.

Failure to pay the amount and failure to comply with other terms and conditions such as the submission of an updated workforce plan and the posting of future job vacancies and renewals on DOL’s website will result in the reinstatement of the suspended fine, he said.

According to DOL, the company failed to post job vacancy announcements for five positions in 2015 and two positions in 2016; failed to post declarations on DOL’s website; and failed to submit total workforce listings and a workforce plan.

The company also operates Xing Long Fashion and DZ Coffee Shop, and has seven full-time employees. Four of them have CW-1 permits, two are U.S. citizens and one has an Employment Authorization Document.

In her testimony, the manager said she relied on a local agent, Lu Guo Hua, to handle all aspects of the hiring. She said she was unaware of the regulations.

But Cody in his order stated that the manager’s defense is inadequate and does not excuse her from responsibility.

“The employer’s story is similar to that of many other…employers,” Cody said. “It is the tale of a foreign owner completely unfamiliar with local labor laws, who hires an agent to handle all labor and immigration processing for her company. The owner relies completely on the agent’s advice and efforts but later discovers that the advice was wrong and the employer is left to the take the blame.

“This has occurred on too many occasions. At the risk of stating the obvious, it is the business owner’s responsibility to understand and follow the law. This includes the employer’s responsibility to become educated about CNMI labor laws and regulations. If an employer hires an agent to help with processing matters, that agent should be supervised to ensure that she or her is providing valid and lawful advice and services. It is not a valid defense for the employer to remain ignorant about the law and then simply blame its agent for inaction.

“The manager in this case, Hong Fei Wang-Rios, has been managing the company for 10 years…. [T]he manager’s husband…is a local citizen and served as the employer’s president and secretary. The manager was not without resources to learn and understand the company’s obligations under local labor laws.”