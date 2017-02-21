Rota lawmakers ‘set aside politics,’ vow to ‘work together’

THE four members of the Rota Legislative Delegation finally convened on Friday and pledged to “put aside politics and focus on working together to resolve the issues affecting Rota right now.”

Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon was unopposed in his bid for the chairmanship and was unanimously elected.

Also unanimously elected were Sen. Teresita Santos as vice chairwoman and secretary and House Floor Leader Glenn Maratita as floor leader.

The other delegation member, Sen, Paul Manglona, was offered the secretary’s position but he declined, saying he can work with his colleagues even without a position.

All four members said they will forget about their political differences and move forward in working on the issues before them.

According to Maratita, “We share the same sentiments as those of the people who put us in office, but in order for things to happen we must come together…. We need to be unified, and if we need to write letters to address the critical issues mentioned by Senator Paul and Senator Terry, then let’s make it happen. It is important that we put aside our politics and not be influenced by anyone — let us not be intimidated and embarrassed as we face what is important.”

Maratita added, “I share the same sentiments as far as our goals are concerned: medical referral issues, land compensation and capital improvement projects. Look at our airport and the seaport. Investors are discouraged because of the inadequate facilities in Rota. If we can sit down together I am certain that we can make things happen.”

Mesngon, the new delegation chairman, thanked his predecessor, Maratita:

“We acknowledge your service as chairman of the Rota delegation in the 19th Legislature…. As the new chairman, I have the obligation to be fair to all members here. We will work harmoniously for the benefit of our people…. I assure you that we will work harmoniously…. Medical referral is the top priority that we are facing right now, along with judgments and land compensation and permitting issues…. I will make sure we will push them forward. We will put politics aside and work together. Let’s focus on our people.”

Senator Santos said “with the Rota legislative delegation being duly organized, we must come together to fulfill the mandates entrusted to us by our people…. Our paramount concerns, to name a few, are medical referrals and ensuring prompt payment of the subsistence allowance for our patients, identifying funding for our Rota municipal scholarships, resolving land compensation issues, and facilitating land exchange issues. Of equal importance is retiring our long-standing municipality debts, moving forward our CIPs and infrastructure development, including finding ways to improve our transportation.”

Santos said “because we hail from an island distant from the business center, prices of goods, commodities, airfare etc., are exorbitantly high, and it makes our jobs more challenging and demanding. Thus, we must all remain focused on our issues, working and acting in unison with our municipal leaders, the executive and legislative branches, and our Washington delegate. In doing so, we will be better able alleviate some of our pressing concerns and improve the livelihood of our people of Rota.”

Manglona said they will work on the Rota people’s most pressing concerns: medical referrals, land compensation and the grazing and the farming permit fee hike.

He asked members to work harder for the benefit of the people.

In an interview, he said: “I ask the members if we can set aside our political differences for now, so that we can roll up our sleeves and work for our people who are struggling and trying very hard to make ends meet. The economic situation on our island of Rota is in a very critical condition. Come next year in November, we can all go our separate ways and begin mudslinging again. But for now, we owe our people this teamwork spirit among us.”