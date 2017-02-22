Gui Fang Lai gets 1 year for assault and battery

SUPERIOR Court Judge Joseph Camacho sentenced Gui Fang Lai to a year in prison for assaulting his wife.

The 43-year-old defendant will serve his sentence day to day, without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work or weekend release or any other similar program.

The judge said the defendant came to the CNMI to work in a family-owned restaurant, but “instead of being a positive member of the CNMI community, Lai committed numerous traffic violations, had temporary restraining orders issued against him, was convicted of a crime (disturbing the peace) for which he failed to complete the conditions of his sentence, domestic violence and abuse on multiple occasions and even threatened his wife by putting a knife to her neck.”

The judge said Lai’s “abusive behavior and criminal activities (alleged abuse and alleged use of ‘ice’) led to his own his wife and other family members testifying against him at his trial.”

Lai’s wife has filed for divorce and stated that the best thing for the defendant is “to go back to China.”

According to the judge, there was also nothing in the pre-sentence investigation report or any arguments from counsels “that would have been a particular mitigating factor such as 1) whether defendant cooperated with law enforcement to apprehend other criminals; 2) whether defendant’s youth or age as a mitigating factor; and 3) whether this particular defendant has a mental illness or disease.”

In the sentencing hearing on Feb. 15, 2017, Lai appeared in the custody of the Department of Correction and was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit while Assistant Attorney General Betsy Weintraub appeared for the government. Betty Bai was also present as translator for Lai.

Lai was given an opportunity to address the court but chose not to.

In April 2016, he was charged with assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.

Judge Camacho said a month before the trial, the Office of the Attorney General dismissed the most serious of the charges — assault with a dangerous weapon, the alleged weapon being a samurai sword and a butcher knife. Assault with a dangerous weapon carries a possible maximum sentence of 10 years, the judge added.

The Office of the AG also dismissed the charges of disturbing the peace and criminal mischief.

The judge noted that the Office of the AG decides what charges to file, and the court can only hear the case and charges filed by Office of the AG.

On July 18, 2016, a bench trial was held on the sole charge of assault and battery. The court heard from five witnesses: 1) the defendant’s wife (the victim), 2)the defendant’s sister-in-law; 3) the defendant’s brother-in-law; 4) Police Officer Norris Kwon and; 5) Police Officer Chris Deleon Guerrero.

The court also received five exhibits containing photos of the victim’s injuries as well as the crime scene, Good Day Restaurant.

Judge Camacho in his sentencing order said the clerk of court will provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a copy of Lai’s sentencing and commitment order, adding that the defendant is a citizen of China.

“As required by law,” the judge added, “the court advised the defendant of his right to appeal. A notice of appeal must be filed within 30 days. The court has already found the defendant to be indigent and entitled to a court-appointed attorney, and the court-appointed defense attorney shall continue to represent the defendant if defendant desires to file an appeal.”