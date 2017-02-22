Court re-sentences copper-wire thief

SUPERIOR Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has re-sentenced Sonny Babauta to five years of imprisonment for conspiring with others to burglarize a warehouse and steal copper wire, tools, power tools and other items.

The judge said the people of the CNMI cry out for justice against the epidemic of thefts, burglaries and robberies. There can be no justice without the appropriate punishment, he added.

Babauta, 24, was sentenced to a full maximum sentence of 21 years, the first five years of which will be served day to day without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, work or weekend release or any other similar program. The rest of the sentence is suspended but may be imposed in whole or in part for any violation of CNMI or federal law or probation rules.

Babauta will also be placed on 10 years probation which will start upon his release from custody.

According to the court, Babauta is in effect sentenced to 10 years for two counts of burglary, six years for the two counts of theft, and five years for the four counts of conspiracy.

Babauta, who has been in custody for 36 months now, was given credit for time served and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,230.

According to the sentencing and commitment order, Babauta and his three conspirators burglarized the victim’s establishment not once but twice on the same night and stole tools and copper wire worth $4,230, which they sold for $120.

Babauta and the other members of the burglary crew split the money equally $20 each and played poker, the court added.

Babauta has no prior criminal convictions and was 20 at that time, but he associated with co-defendants who mostly have prior criminal convictions, the court said.

Some members of the burglary crew are so experienced that they used aliases to change their names when arrested in order to try to hide their past convictions, the court said.

The prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Weintraub, recommended a prison sentence of five years while Babauta’s court-appointed counsel, Jennifer Dockter, recommended a prison sentence of three years with credit for three years time-served.

Babauta’s three other co-conspirators — Jeffrey Lizama, Matthias Salisban and Fiden Hammo — all pled guilty as part of a plea deal.

On Nov. 29, 2013, a jury found Babauta guilty of two counts of burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, two counts of theft, and two counts of conspiracy to commit theft.

In Jan. 2014, Judge Camacho sentenced Babauta to a 10-year prison sentence which the defendant appealed to the CNMI Supreme Court.

According to court documents, Babauta, together with Matthias Salisban, Jeffrey Lizama, and Fiden Teregeyo Hamo, burglarized the Han Nam Market warehouse on Dec. 18-19, 2012, and stole copper wire.