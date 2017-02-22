US, NMI flags to fly half staff in honor of Mayor Aldan

(Press Release) — Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Monday issued the following proclamation:

“In memory of the late Honorable Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, that the flags of the United States and of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands be flown at half-staff at the Juan Atalig Sablan Administrative Building and upon all public buildings, instrumentalities, and grounds until his interment.”