Archaeological display makes its debut at Guam Community College

HAGÅTÑA — Guam Community College on Monday launched an archeological display, featuring ancient Chamorro body ornaments, that provides clues to the past and examines the universal passion for one of the world’s oldest art forms.

The exhibit, billed “Who Wears the Beads? 2,000 Years of Ornaments from an Archaeological Site on Guam,” features hundreds of shell beads, shell bracelets, drilled shark teeth and large pearl oyster shells recovered from an archaeological excavation at Naton Beach in Tumon from 2006 to 2008.

“This is one of the most important excavations ever conducted in the Mariana Islands. Archaeologists had never before seen so much cultural material dating to the Pre-Latte Period. The earliest ornaments are 2,500 years old,” said Judith R. Amesbury of Micronesian Archaeological Research Services.

Amesbury coauthored the booklet “Who Wears the Beads? 2,000 Years of Ornaments from an Archaeological Site on Guam” with Cherie K. Walth of SWCA Environmental Consultants.

More than 1,700 ornaments created over a 2,000-year period were found on the human remains in the burial site in Tumon.

According to Amesbury and Walth, the distribution of the beads, bracelets and other ornaments on the remains enabled archeologists to answer many questions about the ancient jewelry-wearing tradition and who wore them.

More than 400 human burials were recovered at Naton Beach, including more than 150 people who lived during the Pre-Latte Period and more than 250 people who lived during the Latte Period. Archaeologists had never seen that many Pre-Latte individuals before. The earliest burials date to at least 2,500 years ago. Shell beads from four of the Pre-Latte burials were radiocarbon dated to about 500 BC or even earlier, researchers said.

Examinations of the remains in Tumon established that body ornaments were worn by both men and women, adults and children, and pre-Latte and Latte Period people, as well as post-contact people.

“Research Services (MARS) conducted an archaeological excavation at a site on Saipan called Chalan Piao, which is one of the oldest sites in the Mariana Archipelago. People were living there 3,500 years ago or possibly even earlier,” the authors wrote in the booklet.” At Chalan Piao, the MARS archaeologists found more than 400 cone shell beads and fragments of cone shell bracelets. No human remains were found during the excavation, so the archaeologists could not say who would have worn those ornaments.”

Also on display were eight small glass beads, which archeologists found on the remains of a post-Contact child. They believe the beads were made in Europe and carried on a ship to the Mariana Islands in 1521 or later.

“Magellan’s ships carried 500 pounds of glass beads, and Father San Vitores, as well as many of the explorers and traders, also brought glass beads to the Mariana Islands,” the authors said.

They said the glass beads, closely associated with burial, indicate that the child was buried after contact. “Apparently this 12 year old was living in the latte village at Naton Beach while people there were trading with the Spanish. Glass beads have been found at other latte sites and in other Post-Contact burials on Guam,” the authors said.

An excavation on Guam has also revealed the remains of Pre-Contact people who were buried wearing ornaments made from shells and shark teeth.

Another type of gem found at the excavation site was the cone shell bead, with the same style that was most common at Chalan Piao, Saipan, where the cultural deposits dated back to as far as 1,000 years earlier than the burials at Naton Beach.

“More than 370 beads of this type were associated with burials at Naton Beach. All but six of the beads were associated with Pre-Latte burials. More than 80 percent of the Type 1 Conus beads were found on Pre-Latte females,” the authors said.

Another type is called Anadara beads or circlets, which were made from the shells of the ark clam, Anadara antiquata. “We discovered this when we looked at the beads under the microscope,” the authors wrote.

Archeologists also found One Pre-Latte young adult female, age 20-35, who was buried with 12 tiger shark teeth. They theorize the woman was “someone important” and “highly respected.”

The archeological display at the GCC Learning Resource Center will run through March 23, in honor of Chamorro Month in March.