Lawmaker proposes pay hike for appointed officials

REPRESENTATIVE John Paul Sablan has introduced a bill, H.B. 20-35, to increase the compensation for appointed officials and the salary ceiling of other government officials.

The bill states that “in line with adjusting the salary schedule of civil service employees, the compensation of certain appointed officials, executive directors, board members and council members must also be adjusted to reflect the skill, expertise and time required to perform their duties and responsibilities as well.”

Under the measure, the secretaries of Community and Cultural Affairs, Commerce, Public Works, Lands and Natural Resources, Public Lands and Labor will not exceed an annual salary of $70,000 while the commissioners of Public Safety, Fire and Corrections should get an annual salary not to exceed $75,000.

Currently these department heads get an annual salary that doesn’t exceed $54,000.

The Finance secretary and the public defender will get annual salaries not to exceed $84,000 while the public auditor will get an annual salary not to exceed $100,000.

Currently, the Finance secretary’s annual salary does not exceed $70,000 while the public defender and the public auditor get an annual salary that doesn’t exceed $56,000 and $54,000.

The bill also proposes to raise the annual compensation of department deputy secretaries from not more than $42,000 to not more than $60,000 while resident department heads, who currently get not more than $48,000, will get not more than $54,000.

The director of the Division of Tax and Revenue, who currently gets no more than $50,000, will get not more than $70,000.

The annual pay of the private secretaries to the governor and lt. governor will be increased from not more than $30,000 to not more than $50,000.

The bill also proposes pay hikes for other executive branch officials, including the special assistants, administrators, legal counsels, advisers, executive directors and government board members.

The bill does not mention the total annual cost of the proposed pay raises nor their funding source.