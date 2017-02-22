Norton Lilly, crewmembers urge court to release MV Luta

NORTON Lilly International Incorporated and MV Luta’s crewmembers are asking that the District Court for the NMI immediately release the vessel.

Norton Lilly’s attorney Bruce Berline said his client and the other intervenors have already settled with Luta Mermaid LLC, the vessel’s owner, and paid their share of the custodial costs. The intervenors include the crewmembers who have not been paid in many months and need that money to support, clothe and feed their families, Berline added.

But this settlement is in jeopardy because it is contingent on the release of the vessel, he added.

On Feb. 10, 2017, the court vacated plaintiff Takahisa Yamamoto’s arrest warrant for the vessel and the order for the interlocutory sale.

The parties were ordered to pay their apportioned shares of the custodial fees no later than Feb. 14, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The court-appointed custodian, National Maritime Services Inc., reported on that day that all of the intervenors had paid their share of fees, but not Yamamoto.

Berline said because of Yamamoto’s failure to pay custodial fees, the vessel remains in the custody of NMS, and the intervenors have been unable to effectuate their settlement.

“Yamamoto’s arrest warrant has been vacated, and the continued detention of the vessel only serves to increase custodial fees and to punish innocent third-party intervenors,” Berline added.

He said NMS has other remedies available to seek payment of its fees from Yamamoto other than indefinite detention of the vessel.

Recently, NMS filed a lawsuit against Yamamoto in Florida for breach of contract.

Berline, in his motion, seeks an order immediately releasing the vessel and a hearing on the matter in order to preserve and effectuate the intervenors’ settlement with the vessel owners.

“By not paying his fair share of the custodial fees or filing any justification with the court explaining his failure, Yamamoto has fully demonstrated that he has no regard for the power of this court and will flaunt and disregard the court’s orders directed at him at will,” Berline said.

Designated Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood has granted Norton Lilly’s motion to shorten the time for a hearing on the emergency motion to modify the order and release the vessel. It will be heard on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The judge also ordered Yamamoto to appear personally in court on the same day to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying and resisting the court’s lawful order of Feb. 10, 2017 that required him to pay NMS $130,406.90 in fees on Feb. 14, 2017.

David Banes, the counsel of the crewmembers, told the court that given “Yamamoto’s complete disregard for the court’s orders, and [with] all legitimate intervenors [having] paid their fair share of the custodian’s fees, there is no reason to allow Yamamoto’s contemptuous defiance of this court to continue to interfere with the interveners’ settlement and the vessel’s business.”

Banes said the remedy available to this court is an order to show cause against Yamamoto and contempt proceedings; dismissing his complaint in its entirety; and reducing the amount owed to NMS to a judgment against Yamamoto.

“If Yamamoto continues to flaunt this court’s power over him by not appearing at the hearing, it will be so because he is in Japan and has no respect for this court, not because the vessel remains tied to the dock,” Banes added.

He said the continued detention of the vessel holds no sway over Yamamoto and punishes innocent parties such as the crew.

Banes noted in his motion that NMS also has a remedy against Yamamoto.

“Unlike the other intervenors, Yamamoto contracted with NMS to provide custodial services for the vessel. Indeed, NMS has an action for breach of contract already pending against Yamamoto in NMS’ chosen forum,” said Banes.

He asked the court to release the vessel immediately so that the crewmembers can finally receive their wages.