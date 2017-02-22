Bill aims to ‘strengthen’ trade school

SENATOR Justo Quitugua has introduced a measure that will change the status of the Northern Marianas Technical Institute from that of a private non-profit school to that of a public career and technical training institution.

According to Senate Bill 20-21, “it is important to establish well-coordinated and comprehensive training and education for local residents to ensure that the CNMI labor force has an adequate pool of competent employees.”

The senator said “there is a large demand for workers who possess certain skills and competencies particularly in the tourism industry, in the hospitality and construction industries.”

NMTI, he added, is a non-profit educational institution established in 2008 to provide training and education opportunities, “but there is a need to change [its] status…to better serve the CNMI and to qualify for the financial resources that will enable the institute to expand its curriculum, programs and facilities.”

The bill’s key provision states:

“Chapter 11 Career and Technical Education Act. Section 11011. Short Title. This Act may be cited as the Career and Technical Education Act of 2017. Section 11012. Legislative Intent. This act shall be considered in accordance with the following legislative intent: It is the legislative intent to add a new Chapter 11 to Title 3 of Division 1 of the CNMI Code. This chapter shall serve to: (a) strengthen many of the existing manpower training programs administered by the commonwealth government by considering such under one governing board to avoid expensive duplication of functions; (b) expand and strengthen career and technical education programs and trades training within the CNMI; (c) expand short-term and extension programs in skills training; and (d) strengthen formal secondary and post-secondary education programs in the field of career and technical education and trade skills development.”

The bill will create a board of trustees to administer NMTI which will be headed by a president. The current members of the board of directors for NMTI will serve as interim members of the board of trustees for NMTI for up to one year or until the governor appoints and the Senate confirms new members of the board.

The board will be composed of seven members: one from Tinian, one from Rota and one of Carolinian descent. At least one member must be a woman, and at least five of the members will represent businesses and industries. The remaining two will be from the general public. They will all serve a term of four years.

There will be three instructional divisions within the institute: the secondary division, the post-secondary division and the apprenticeship-training division.

The secondary division is for high school students who want to get a diploma in career and technical fields while the post-secondary division is for persons who are 17 years old or older and have graduated from secondary school or students who dropped out of elementary or secondary school without graduating and who want to get a diploma or a certificate for career or technical fields.

The apprenticeship-training division is for persons who want to develop skills in various crafts and trades.