CUC says EPA report inaccurate

COMMONWEALTH Utilities Corp. acting executive director Gary Camacho said it is not true that only 25 to 30 percent of CUC’s water is being billed to customers and is generating revenue.

He said what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported to the federal court is “not accurate.”

Non-revenue water caused by theft, illegal connections, improper billing and non-billed meters is currently being addressed, he added.

Camacho acknowledged that there are still problems that need attention, but CUC has a plan to correct them. He said their goal is to improve collections and their overall financial condition as well.

“The weaknesses in the metering system where CUC is not registering water consumption are known, and plans are being put together to address those weaknesses,” Camacho said.

He said CUC has 110 customers who pay a monthly flat rate that is not based on their actual usage.

Those accounts will be changed to regular consumption-based accounts within 60 days, he added.

Camacho said there are areas on island where transmission mains were installed that allowed unknown customers to connect using an unregistered meter that is never read.

CUC, he added, notified those customers and has required them to pay the appropriate fees to install new meters and become regularly billed customers.

As for the outright theft of water service, he said this usually involves a pipe installed to avoid the meter.

“We will be performing a water audit throughout the island to identify areas where meters are inaccurate, don’t exist or outright theft is occurring,” Camacho said.

Theft locations will be identified, and individuals will be assessed a fine and the service disconnected unless they agree to pay to connect, pay the fine, and pay past due amounts based on average flow, he added.

He said there are weaknesses in operations regarding metering to monitor production which can understate or overstate the actual water produced. As an example, he added, there is a lack of meters on the tank reservoir output lines.

However, he said CUC has a plan to address this by installing new meters where they don’t exist to monitor flow to each tank service district and to monitor full production of water delivered to the system.

Camacho said there are also meters on well heads that may not be providing accurate readings because of age.

But CUC will replace those meters found not to be accurately measuring flows being produced, he added.

Through its plan of action, the ability to improve the accuracy of CUC’s calculation will be in place, he said.

EPA says “…that 75 percent of CUC’s water produced from the wells ignores the known locations where water is metered but not billed,” the acting CUC executive director said.

He said by subtracting metered consumption but not billed locations from the total of water produced, the percentage of non-revenue water will be less. The real percentage is closer to 60 percent or less, he added.

Camacho said while their calculation on non-revenue water is still high, he reiterated that they have a plan to address it and to do better:

• CUC will be doing a sweep of its commercial water customers, in addition to the described water audit, to determine where metering issues may exist and to assure that its biggest customers are paying their fair share;

• CUC will be issuing a contract to have each of their 142 well heads, pumps and motors evaluated for condition and pumping efficiency, measure the depth of each well to assure they are in optimum working condition, and ensure that the metering systems are accurate’

• CUC will be installing meters at each of its tank reservoirs on the output lines;

• Leak detection efforts will continue to locate and repair leaks that plague the system; and

• A water audit will address the residential portion of CUC’s customer accounts to assure accuracy, existence of a meter, and report on theft if it exists.

At the same time, Camacho said communication and transparency are important to CUC.

“A good management team has finally been established which has made significant progress in developing and implementing new strategic objects,” he added.

He said the strategic actions that will be implemented over the next few months will ensure further progress bearing directly on their non-revenue issue.

“CUC is moving forward and has plans to become a capable and effective organization. It will continue to be worthy of public trust and focus on customer service,” he added.