Lou Leon Guerrero to run for Guam governor

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Guam’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign just got busier with a new Democratic team confirming its political aspirations through a comedian’s YouTube channel.

When Filipino-Canadian comedian Mikey Bustos was visiting Guam over the weekend, he asked Bank of Guam president Lou Leon Guerrero and new Guam AutoSpot vice president Josh Tenorio about their political plans.

“You are running for government office, both of you?” Bustos asked Tenorio and Leon Guerrero at an outdoor wedding party at the Plaza de España in Hagåtña.

“We are,” Tenorio responded to Bustos.

“We ha­ven’t formally announced yet, but we have intentions to run for governor and lieutenant governor,” Leon Guerrero later added.

Leon Guerrero is a former island senator and Tenorio was the Judiciary of Guam’s administrator until he moved to the car dealership earlier this month.

Democratic Sen. Frank Aguon Jr. has also confirmed he’s running for governor but hasn’t publicly confirmed his running mate yet.

Aguon, when asked for comment, said: “The people of Guam have a big decision ahead with qualified candidates ready to take on the challenge.”

“It’s great to see democracy at work so early in the gubernatorial race for 2018,” he added.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio previously said he’s considering running for governor but hasn’t officially made the announcement.