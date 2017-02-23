Yamamoto no-show at court hearing

TAKAHISA Yamamoto did not show up for Tuesday’s federal court hearing to determine why it should not hold him in contempt for disobeying and resisting its order of Feb. 10, 2017 that required him to pay National Maritime Services $130,406.90 in fees on Feb. 14, 2017.

If found in contempt by the court, Yamamoto could face sanctions which may include imprisonment.

Designated Judge David O. Carter, who presided over the MV Luta lawsuit hearing, asked Yamamoto’s attorney, George Hasselback, if his client would show up.

Hasselback responded that he did not anticipate Yamamoto’s appearing in court.

Judge Carter did not issue an order regarding the release of MV Luta as the release is contingent upon payment of the custodial fees owed to National Maritime Services by all parties.

Yamamoto has not paid his share yet.

But according to Hasselback, his client has hired another counsel based in Hawaii who is communicating with NMS directly to discuss a payment schedule for the custodial fees.

A series of conferences behind closed door with all the parties in the lawsuit ensued as Judge Carter sought clarity regarding the settlement between the intervenors and Luta Mermaid LLC, the registered owner of MV Luta.

Judge Carter then ordered Yamamoto to appear in court today, Wednesday, at 8 a.m.

In an interview, Hasselback said they are working on the remaining claims with the vessel’s custodian.

“I think we will get everything worked out by tomorrow [Wednesday] morning,” he added.

Two intervenors — Norton Lilly International Incorporated and the crewmembers — have asked the federal court to immediately release MV Luta

They said the settlement is in jeopardy because it is contingent on the release of the vessel.