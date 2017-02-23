AG’s office: Tarkong not an aggrieved employee

ASSISTANT Attorney General Tom Schweiger, representing the CNMI Department of Public Safety, said DPS public information officer Jason Tarkong is not an aggrieved employee.

Tarkong merely grieves because of the process by which the position he applied for was filled, the government lawyer said.

Schweiger said Tarkong confuses the meaning of “to grieve” with the meaning of “aggrieved.”

“He seems to imply that any employee who grieves is aggrieved,” Schweiger added.

He said Tarkong does not allege any injury that he has suffered.

“While some employees who grieve are also in fact aggrieved employees, the plaintiff is not one of them,” Schweiger said.

According to the assistant AG, the general rule does not apply to an employee who has not been injured, nor does it apply when there is another rule which specifically addresses the situation Tarkong complains of.

“To allow the plaintiff to expand his options under the general statute would be to allow any government employee to file a grievance against any government hire even when the employee hadn’t applied for the position!” Schweiger said.

Such a reading of the law would, as a practical matter, make it virtually impossible for the government to fill an opening in an efficient or expedient manner, the government lawyer said.

He added that Tarkong also failed to contest his ranking on the eligibility list.

“He now attempts to argue that his wrongful inclusion on the list gives him standing to file a grievance against the selection of another candidate — it does not.”

According to Schweiger, Tarkong admits that an applicant may not request a review of another applicant’s rating, and he also admits that he could have questioned his rating within 10 days of his notification of the exam results.

The “plaintiff fails to allege that he questioned his rating within that 10-day period; rather he waited until he learned that he was not chosen to file a grievance,” Schweiger said.

The regulations clearly prohibit a grievance based upon the fact that one wasn’t chosen for the position, he added.

He said Tarkong’s allegations may have been sufficient to sustain a cause of action against the Civil Service Commission, but that point is moot since the claims against them have been dismissed.

Schweiger has asked the Superior Court to deny the petition for judicial review and injunction because Tarkong failed to make any allegations against DPS upon which a legal claim could be based.

Tarkong wants the court to issue an injunction and review the action of DPS on his application for the rank of sergeant.

Tarkong, who is represented by attorney Robert T. Torres, said the court should compel DPS and the Civil Service Commission to comply with personnel system rules and regulations on competitive selection, merit increases and promotion processes; and to issue an order “to end the discriminatory practices and disparate treatment within DPS in hiring, selection, salary increases, and promotions beyond the process set forth in the rules.”

Following the department’s announcement of openings for two police sergeants, Tarkong, along with five others, submitted applications. He was on top of the list of applicants but was not selected.

Associate Judge Joseph Camacho last week said the hearing on the government’s motion to dismiss will continue Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.