US congressional delegation arrives today

(Press Release) — A U.S. congressional delegation, led by Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, will arrive on Saipan on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 22.

U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Ind.-MP, is a member of the delegation or CODEL. The group has been to Hawaii and American Samoa and will go on from the Marianas to Guam to complete their trip.

There will be wreath-laying ceremony at American Memorial Park at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. At Congressman Sablan’s request the delegation will also lay flowers at the park monument to local civilians who perished in the Battle of the Marianas in World War II.

On Thursday morning the CODEL departs for a tour of Tinian, led by the U.S. military.

On Thursday afternoon, at the request of Congressman Sablan, the CODEL travels to Rota. This will be the first-ever CODEL visit of this kind to include Rota.

National Park Service personnel, who are holding public meetings on the feasibility of establishing a National Park unit on Rota, will guide the CODEL to some of the “nationally significant” ancient Chamorro sites there.

No press conference is planned for the CODEL.