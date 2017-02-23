Community volunteer thanks Rep. Blanco for trash containers

COMMUNITY volunteer Max Aguon says he is grateful to Precinct 3 Rep. Ivan Blanco for donating trash drums for Sugar Dock Beach which is in Precinct 2.

Aguon said they received five drums last week, adding that the donation will be “very helpful” in their efforts to keep the beach clean.

He said he admires Blanco for looking into the needs of the community outside his precinct.

Click to enlarge

In an interview, Blanco said he grew up in Precinct 2 and Sugar Dock is close to his heart.

He said he often takes his family to the dock, adding that his children learned to swim and spearfish there.

He is always happy to assist Aguon and other community volunteers, Blanco added as he encouraged other residents and visitors to enjoy the beautiful beaches on Saipan and to ensure they remain pristine.

Blanco said he will be donating more trash containers for the island’s other parks and beaches.

“I also give kudos to Parks and Recreation Director Eli Cabrera and his crew,” he added.

According to Blanco, he will be partnering with the Department of Public Lands, the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance and the Public School System in connection with his plan to distribute trash receptacles at bus stations.

Aguon said Blanco donated 27 drums that are now installed on the beaches and in pavilions on Beach Road.

At the same time, Aguon said they have two new volunteers: Roman Reyes and Norbert Torres.

Besides Aguon, other regular volunteers include Leo Villagomez, Jesus Kiyu, Diego Masga, Robert Lizama, Jun Kiyu, Joe Cabrera and Joe Santos.