Jonathan Wolf wins another national award

JONATHAN Wolf, a student at Dandan Middle School, brought honor to the CNMI once again, this time for receiving the highest recognition in the national individual events at the recently concluded Junior Thespian Festival and Junior Theater Festival West in Sacramento California.

In 2016, Wolf competed in the monologue category and received a superior rating, the highest score given to performers.

This year, 12-year-old Wolf and his partner Juliet Inocencio received a superior rank, the highest recognition in the festival for national individual events.

Wolf and Inocencio were the only superior-award duet acting team to land a main stage performance at the closing of the festival.

The four other on-stage performers included two monologues and two solo musicals.

The first-ever collaboration of the Junior Thespian Festival and Junior Theater Festival West was held from Feb. 10 to 12 at the Sacramento Convention Center and Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, and was attended by over 1,500 students.

Educational Theatre Association deputy executive director Douglas Berlon said Wolf captured the hearts of the audience during the adjudication and main stage performances.

“Such a fun kid to watch — very captivating and humble. I look forward to seeing more of him,” he said. “He’s such a wonderful man, very natural!”

Award-winning playwright and director, founder and chief executive officer of iTheatrics, Timothy McDonald also commended Wolf.

“You are amazing! Continue your path and I hope to see more of you,” he told Wolf as McDonald asked to have a picture taken with Wolf by his mother, Johanne Kristine Wolf, who is also the boy’s coach.

Disney Theatrical Group manager Ken Cerniglia, who has a Ph.D. in theater history and criticism said he was impressed by Wolf’s in-depth characterization.

“What an actor! I was hoping he had more lines…. I was drawn to his performance,” he said.

“Jonathan Wolf is a star in the making. Watch out Broadway, he should be coming your way!,” commented Dean McFlicker, senior vice president and creative director of Original Production, Live Events and Promotional Programming.

McFlicker, an award-winning producer and director of NBC Entertainment productions, was so impressed with Wolf’s performance in the CNMI group’s 15-minute, no-props, no-costume play of “Into the Woods.”

As the top male performer in the festival, Wolf received a Freddie G – All Festival Performance trophy named in honor of MTI’s CEO and Tony Award honoree.

The award was announced by Luca Padovan of “Newsies,” “School of Rock,” and by Ryann Redmond.

Wolf was also selected for the Broadway Jr. Slam and Performance All-Stars, and was invited to perform at the International Thespian Society in Lincoln, Nebraska. He likewise received a JTF All-Star invitation to iTheatrics Junior Theater Academy in New York City.