Zoning Board approves conditional use application of zipline operation

THE Zoning Board recently approved the conditional use application of Kimco Enterprises Inc. for its proposed zipline amusement activity in As Teo.

Board chairman Diego Blanco said applicant Jae Yeol Lim was granted a conditional use permit on its previous application in 2013.

At that time, the board noted some safety concerns with the proposed zipline activity and advised the applicant to submit an amended plan.

Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said the applicant also needs 18 parking spaces for the central office of the zipline operation.

The applicant has proposed having a small office with a reception and waiting area for customers.

According to Ogumoro, the zipline activity involves users being propelled by gravity to travel from top to bottom of an inclined cable passing through seven towers.

The use is classified as amusement, outdoor and is located on lot 070 E 02 in the As Teo area past Santa Lourdes. The area is zoned as rural.

Lim, who registered his company’s name as Greenstar Corp., said the equipment they will be using is certified by the Korean Conformity Laboratory as safe.

He said the zipline is equipped with safety features including lights, a CCTV and weather observation at the office. They will also have fall-prevention straps and nets to ensure the safety of their clients, he added.

Lim told the board that if there are no “hitches” with the other regulatory agencies, they will proceed with the construction of the facility over the next seven months.

By March, he said they are expecting the arrival of the equipment and materials.

In December, the zipline will start operations, he added.

“Our visitors like new and exciting attractions on island,” said board vice chairman Bruce Bateman, who is also the Marianas Visitors Authority marketing manager.

The zipline will be good for island tourism, he added.