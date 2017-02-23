Marianas Variety

BREAKING NEWS: Feds won't object to Gary Camacho's appointment as CUC executive director

22 Feb 2017
Bryan Manabat

A STIPULATION approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter on Wednesday states that the U.S. does not approve but will not object to Camacho's appointment as CUC executive director. The stipulation also "reaffirms the continued commitment" of CUC to comply with the federal stipulated orders. In addition, the stipulation resolves CUC's motion for waiver of SO1 requirement which CUC agrees to withdraw. More details to follow.

