US doesn’t object to Gary Camacho’s appointment as CUC executive director

A STIPULATION approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter on Wednesday states that the federal government does not approve but will not object to Gary Camacho’s appointment as Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director.

The stipulation also “reaffirms the continued commitment” of CUC to comply with the federal stipulated orders. In addition, the stipulation resolves CUC’s motion for a waiver of the stipulated order 1 or SO1 educational background requirement which CUC agrees to withdraw.

The stipulation does not modify SO1, according to the joint stipulation by Bradley R. O’Brien, senior attorney environmental enforcement section, U.S. Department of Justice, CUC legal counsel James S. Sirok, and CNMI Assistant Attorney General Teresita J. Sablan.

The joint stipulation states that EPA does not approve but will not object to the appointment of Camacho as executive director of CUC.

“If Mr. Camacho is appointed, EPA will not seek penalties under Paragraph 86(a) of SO1 in connection with the appointment,” it stated.

“This provision shall not be construed as a waiver of penalties for failure to comply with SO1 requirements unrelated to Mr. Camacho’s appointment.”

CUC “does not agree that it will not seek waivers of the SO1 minimum hiring requirements for various SO1 positions in the future.”

But CUC “has no intention at this time to seek future waivers of the SO1 hiring requirements, and CUC will continue to seek to hire candidates to fill future SO1 position vacancies that meet or exceed the minimum SO1 requirements.”

According to CUC, “If Mr. Camacho is appointed as the CUC ED, Mr. Camacho will continue to be committed to CUC’s compliance with SO1 and SO2.”

CUC likewise reaffirms its intention of working together with EPA under its current practice of submitting potential SO1 required candidates for vetting to EPA prior to such candidates being offered a position by CUC.

EPA will review the candidates’ qualifications and inform CUC of its determination as to whether such candidates meet the minimum SO1 requirements.

After hearing the stipulation by the parties, Judge Carter granted CUC’s motion to withdraw its motion for waiver of the SO1 requirement and congratulated Gary Camacho.

Judge Carter, stepping off the bench, also met with the CUC board members.

In an interview, Camacho said he will “continue to work hard with our great team at CUC.”

He also thanked Judge Carter, EPA and the CUC board for “working hard” to help CUC address the federal stipulated orders.

Camacho, who had been the power division manager, was appointed acting executive director by the board for 60 days in Dec. 2016. His appointment has been repeatedly extended since then.

The CUC board and Gov. Ralph Torres himself told the federal court that they want Camacho to serve as executive director even though he doesn’t meet SO1’s specific qualifications and requirements for the ED position.

