DLNR chief says Rota park study a good thing

DEPARTMENT of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Seman said he is glad that the federal government is conducting a special resource study to determine the feasibility of a national park designation for Rota.

It’s good that the feds are soliciting public comments first, he added.

Seman was among the handful of residents that participated in the public hearing on Tuesday night at American Memorial Park regarding the Rota Special Resource Study.

The U.S. National Park Service launched the study as directed by the U.S. Congress and at the request of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan.

A group from NPS was here to look into Rota’s prehistoric and historic resources and limestone forests, evaluate the national significance of the area, and the suitability and feasibility of designating the area as a unit of the U.S. park system.

During the two-hour public hearing on Tuesday, NPS superintendent Jim Richardson and study planner and project manager Jean Boscacci answered questions from the public.

In an interview, Seman said he is relieved that the study is about a national park and not another national monument.

“With the marine monument, there was no study and they just issued a proclamation,” he added.





Seman said he will support the park designation if NPS will do it right and carefully with the people of Rota.

“I can understand that there are some concerns, and the people of Rota have the right to be very concerned. But I hope more people will come out and participate in the process so they can be heard. And if they don’t like it then they should say so.”

Rep. Donald Barcinas, who also attended the public hearing, said he has not made up his mind yet, but like Seman, he commends the U.S. government for consulting with the people who will be affected by the proposed park designation.

For his part, local resident Gary Liddle said:

“As a business developer and entrepreneur, my main concern is economic development. I look at every resource, natural and human resource, and ask myself, is it underutilized or unutilized? I ask myself, how can it be utilized? I don’t want anything to be captured by the National Park Service that can otherwise be used for economic development. We need to help develop our economy and it is time to move forward economically.”

The NPS study will take place over the next two to three years. After gathering information through research and community engagement, NPS will submit its study findings to the U.S. Congress.

NPS said it will be up to the U.S. Congress in collaboration with the CNMI government to choose whether to take action, regardless of the results of the study.

NPS also conducted a public hearing on Rota, Wednesday evening, at the mayor’s office.

For more information e-mail the study team at Rota_study@nps.gov or view the project web site at parkplanning.nps.gov/rotastudy/.