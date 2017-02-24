Marianas Variety

Yamamoto settles with vessel custodian; US court orders release of MV Luta

     

     

     

     

     

    Thursday, February 23, 2017-12:46:38P.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Dandan store robbed by armed man

23 Feb 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AN armed robbery took place at the LZ Market on Monday evening.

The robber, with a shirt wrapped around his head to conceal his identity, took about $800 in cash before fleeing in a blue-green sedan.

This screen grab from security camera video footage shows the gun-wielding robber at the LZ Market on Monday evening. Photo by Bryan Manabat

The store’s surveillance camera recorded the incident.

According to LZ Market owner, Mr. Li, the robber knew where to park so his car would not be photographed by the security camera.He also knew when to come in when there were no customers in the store.

The store owner said he was manning the counter when the masked man with a gun entered and demanded money. When he refused, the robber sprayed him with mace. The robber then threatened to spray him with mace again so the store owner handed money to the man.

The store owner’s 13-year-old son was hiding under the counter throughout the incident which lasted for about a minute.

A witness told Variety that when the suspect fled and was about to get in his car the shirt wrapped around his head came off.

The store owner, holding a piece of wood, ran after the getaway car but to no avail.

It was the store owner’s daughter who called the police. She told Variety that the robbery occurred at around 6:40 p.m.

Three months ago, the New Family Discount Store, a few blocks from LZ Market, was robbed by a man masked with a black-t-shirt and armed with a machete.

