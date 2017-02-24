Torres accepts Corrections chief’s resignation

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres accepted the courtesy resignation of Department of Corrections Commissioner Georgia Cabrera and appointed Lino Tenorio to be the acting commissioner.

The governor, at the same time, offered Cabrera another position — as the department’s civil division director.

Tenorio was deputy commissioner for operations at the Department of Public Safety when he retired in 1998.

In late 2006, he was appointed corrections commissioner by then-Gov. Benigno R. Fitial who fired him three years later for “disloyalty” to the then-ruling Covenant Party.

In an interview on Wednesday, Governor Torres said he asked Cabrera, who became acting Corrections commissioner in Feb. 2016, to “remain on board, but in a different capacity.”

He added, “I thanked her for her service at Corrections, and I still believe in her leadership but, at this point, we both agreed to further improve the Department of Corrections so I appointed her as head of the civil division.”

Torres said he picked Tenorio as Cabrera’s successor because “he’s been there and he’s the right person to lead the department at this time.”

Tenorio’s appointment as acting commissioner took effect on Friday, Feb. 17, and is subject to Senate confirmation.

Torres said he is headed to the nation’s capital for another speaking engagement, and once he returns he will accept a few more courtesy resignations from his cabinet members.