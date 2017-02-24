Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy pageant this Saturday

THE United Filipino Organization’s annual beauty pageant, Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy or Filipino Heart, will be held Saturday evening in the Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort, UFO overall events director and coordinator Ernie Molina said.

“All 13 contestants are excited and they are prepared for the pageant,” he said, adding that they have been conducting rehearsals at the pageant venue.

The candidates are Sue Ann Huevos, Kristen Joy N. Razon, Jenalyn Tinio, Stephanie Lagunero, Samantha G. Francisco, Chloe Hazel Anne Salvosa, Danielle Angela Banez, Katrina S. Guevarra, Nina Ritz P. Manzon, Crystal Fiona Manipon, Christine Anne T. Noble, Grace Ann Vendiola, and Erika Lansang.

One of the highlights of the pageant is the talent portion, Molina said.

UFO president Marlon Regaton invited the community to come and enjoy their post-Valentine’s Day celebration of beauty, talent and brains.





This year’s major sponsor is IT&E while Saipan LBC is a minor sponsor.

“The pageant is a youth-oriented event that aims to help candidates develop their personalities, give them confidence and offer them the chance to participate in community events,” Regaton said.

On Monday, the candidates visited the KWAW station at Marianas Business Plaza to answer questions from the radio hosts.

“It was a great learning process for the candidates,” Regaton said. “The questions were difficult, but the candidates are all smart.”

After their visit to the radio station, the candidates proceeded to the 360 Revolving Restaurant where they had dinner with their parents and UFO officials.





The candidates also learned about table manners and etiquette, Regaton said.

During the dinner reception, Molina said the candidates selected who among them will be Miss Congeniality.

As for Miss Photogenic, the winner was selected by 20 individuals from various professions.

Molina said they will announce who Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic are on Saturday.

Last week, the candidates underwent personality development training and got pageant tips from 2016 Miss Marianas Teen Palanga B. Taimanao and 2016 Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua.