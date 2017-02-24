Imperial Pacific may extend casino operations at T-Galleria

IMPERIAL Pacific International is seeking an amendment to its casino license agreement with the CNMI government so the investor can extend its live training facility operations at T-Galleria.

IPI chairman Mark Brown in a letter to the governor on Wednesday said there is a need to extend the implementation schedule deadlines for numerous reasons.

Brown asked the governor for the following:

An extension of their temporary casino operations from April 30, 2017 to Oct. 31, 2017; an extension of the deadline to complete the construction and initiate operations of the gaming facility from Aug. 11, 2017 to Feb. 11, 2018; an extension of the deadline to complete and initiate operations of Phase One from Feb. 11, 2018 to May 1, 2023; and an extension of the deadline to complete and initiate operations of Phase 2 from Aug. 11, 2022 to May 1, 2030.

Brown said their request is due to the following reasons: extensive damage to the construction site and office during Typhoon Saudelor; a limited cement supply; unpredictable ground conditions; drainage issues; air-rights agreement for tower cranes; inclement weather; lack of readily available skilled laborers, the length of time it took to execute the public land lease for the Garapan property; and the expiration of the Mariana Resort lease.

According to the governor’s office on Wednesday, Imperial Pacific’s letter “is an opportunity to consider amending the license — which is something provided for in the license agreement — to slow the rate of development on the island of Saipan and to plan for a more sustainable growth rate that allows for the island’s infrastructure, cultural and environmental impacts and other overall economic considerations to keep pace with the economic consequences resulting from the introduction of gaming on Saipan.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Torres said Attorney General Edward Manibusan, in a legal opinion, expressed concern about the agreement with Imperial Pacific.

He said he appreciates the AG’s concern but disagrees with some of the details and conclusions mentioned in the legal opinion.

Variety was unable to get a copy of the AG’s opinion and was told that the AG was on leave.

Torres said Imperial Pacific is not in violation of its agreement.

“For the record, of course it’s in the agreement that they have to finish the construction of the casino-hotel by this year, and we can see that they are working every day to meet the deadline but, as we all know, the typhoon caused six months of delay and there’s a shortfall of manpower and a shortfall of cement supplies.”

He said Imperial Pacific, in addition, must address the issues raised by the AG.

“But there’s no violation. We are reviewing the agreement to allow an extension and to address concerns,” Torres said.

“I am not saying that they cannot open on March 3. I don’t want to speak on their behalf, but I do know that there are some issues and there’s time for us to amend the contract because of the issues that were raised.”