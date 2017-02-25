2 in jail for burglary and theft

TWO men were arrested for taking fishing tools and floating devices from a Capital Hill home on Monday.

Associate Judge Joseph Camacho retained the $10,000 bail originally imposed by Judge Kenneth Govendo on Alvin Agulto Camacho, 43, and Frank Tudela Pangelinan, 40, who were charged with burglary and theft.

During the bail hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass appeared for the government, Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit represented Pangelinan while the court appointed Victorino. Torres as Alvin Camacho’s counsel.

According to police, they were conducting a routine check at a Capital Hill home where a burglary had recently occurred when they noticed that some things had been moved.

The officers then heard what sounded like a car door closing on the other side of the residence and the sound of a car starting.

Police immediately went to where the sound came from, and saw a car driving up a dirt road behind the house.

The officers told the occupants of the car to stop. In the car were two men and several items.

Asked what his name was, the driver, Alvin Camacho, told police that he was “Allan Castro.”

He said he was told by a certain person named “John” that he was to clean the area leading to the house, adding that most of the fishing tools and floating devices in the car were his.

The passenger, Frank Pangelinan, gave his real name to the police, and said the items in the car where already there when the driver picked him up. He said he was sleeping in the car when the police arrived.

Police then read them their Miranda rights, and after obtaining Alvin Camacho’s consent to search the car, two individuals identified the fishing tools and floating devices as belonging to the owner of the residence.

The suspects were then arrested and brought to the Department of Corrections where they were booked and detained.