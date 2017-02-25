Man, woman arrested in Kagman burglary case

A MAN and a woman were arrested in Kagman by police Monday on charges of burglary, assault, assault and battery, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 bail on both Joaquin Reyes Crisostomo 36, and Waedynne Cepeda Maratita, 26.

Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass appeared for the government while Maratita was represented by Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbit.

The court found a conflict of interest with the public defender representing Crisostomo and appointed Sean E. Frink, a private counsel, to represent Crisostomo in the hearing.

Police said they responded to a burglary and theft in Kagman at 10:43 a.m., Monday.

The responding officer said he saw two vehicles facing the other, bumper to bumper. One of the cars, a Corolla, had sustained damage to its front right bumper which was hanging off the car.

The man standing by the other car, a Sedona, told the officer the he was the one who called the police.

Crisostomo, who was standing by the Corolla, told the police that it was just a mutual misunderstanding.

While the officer spoke with the complainant, Crisostomo asked the officer why he was asking questions and made several steps toward the officer who told him to stop.

The officer said it seemed that Crisostomo was going to lunge at him, but stopped and walked back to the Corolla and spoke with another individual, Waedynne C. Maratita.

The officer instructed Crisostomo to lie on the ground, but he refused to at first. The officer said he continued to instruct Crisostomo to lie on the ground several time before he finally did so.

The officer then secured Crisostomo before the arrival of the other officers.

According to the complainant, sometime last week, his house was broken into and some items were taken, but he did not report it. He said he was afraid the burglars would take revenge on him and his family.

On Monday morning, at about 10:20 a.m., he said his daughter phoned him and said she heard a car outside their house.

When he arrived home, he saw a white Toyota Corolla at the far end of the road. When he honked his horn, the Corolla started moving forward toward his car. He said the face of the man in the Corolla — Crisostomo — was covered with a dark cloth.

The complainant said he parked his car in the middle of the one-way road to block the Corolla which tried to get away by squeezing between the man’s Sedona and the plants in front of the complainant’s house, but the Corolla struck some of the plants.

When the complainant approached the Corolla, Crisostomo got out of the vehicle and told the man that he, Crisostomo, did not want to hurt him.

The man said he tried to stop Crisostomo by grabbing him, but Crisostomo fought back before getting away from the complainant and returning to his car. It was at this point that the police officer arrived.

For her part, the complainant’s daughter said on the day of the incident, her parents left their home at 9:50 a.m. At 10:20 a.m. she heard a car outside their house. She was alone at that time so she called her father to tell him about car. She then continued playing her game in her room.

She said she then heard a sound of someone breaking or chopping wood. When she stepped outside her room to check what was happening, she saw a woman whose face was covered with a cut-off cloth holding a metal object, shaped like a giant spoon, standing by the main entrance door.

She said the woman told her not to move so she stood still. The woman then went out of the house.

The complainant’s daughter told police that the woman broke the screen door to gain entry.

Police, in an affidavit filed in court, said probable cause existed to support the charges against Crisostomo and Maratita.