MVA opposes bill requiring tour companies, agents to register with CPA

MARIANAS Visitors Authority board chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce says they do not support the bill requiring tour companies and agents to register with and pay a fee to the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

House Bill 20-30 was introduced by Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero, chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism.

According to Aldan-Pierce, the bill does not define “tour companies and agents.”

“This must be clearly stated to prevent any confusion,” she said, adding that the bill also does not specify any ceiling on the proposed charge. This will give CPA excessive authority to set charges that could be beyond what is reasonable, she added.

In addition, she said the bill should specify where the funds generated are to be spent.

She cited 49 U.S.C. §47107 (b) (1) which states that in order to receive Federal Aviation Administration grant funding, CPA must certify that “the revenues generated by a public airport will be expended for the capital or operating costs of the airport; the local airport system; or other local facilities owned or operated by the airport owner or operated and directly or substantially related to the air transportation of passengers or property.”

Aldan-Pierce said the bill has no provision mandating that the funds be expended for the improvement of the airport and no provision authorizing CPA to sanction non-compliant tour companies or agents.

MVA, she added, is also concerned that the proposed fee will have negative repercussions throughout the tourism industry “as it sends a signal that the cost of doing business at the Saipan international airport is increasing, with no signs of improvement for the visitor experience, no stated expansion plans and no stated plans to address the many maintenance deficiencies located throughout the facility.”

She added, “We urge the Legislature to encourage our partners at CPA to utilize the millions of dollars it receives in annual revenue from current tenants at the Saipan international airport to facilitate the much-needed improvements rather than imposing additional fees on our tourism industry partners.”

Aldan-Pierce said the bill as currently drafted should be rejected.