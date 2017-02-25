Aldan’s state funeral on Monday

THE family viewing of the body of the late Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan is scheduled for Sunday at his family residence in Paganville across from Century Hotel in Garapan.

Aldan’s body will be transported from the Cabrera Funeral Home at 4 p.m. and upon arrival at his mother’s residence, a rosary will follow.

“Sunday’s wake will be the only time to view him at his residence,” the mayor’s consultant, former Rep. William Torres, said on Thursday.

On Monday, the body will lay in state at the Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio Center Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There will be a presentation of flags, resolutions and plaques.

Immediately after the state funeral, the body of the late mayor Aldan will be transported to the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa for a Eucharistic celebration which will be followed by his internment at the Tanapag Cemetery where full honors for a state official will be performed.

“The family asks for continued prayers for the repose of the soul of our brother in Christ, the Hon. Mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan,” Torres said.

He said the traditional nightly rosary is held at the residence of the late mayor’s mother, Clotilde Litulumar Kaipat Aldan.

Torres said the family of the late mayor continues to receive messages of condolence.

Keiichiro Saeki, president of the Sugar King Foundation in Japan, said: “I am sorry to hear the news of the death of Mr. Jerome K Aldan…. My deep condolences to his family.”

Rick Chiang, chairman of the board of trustees of Ching Kuo Institute of Health and Management in Taiwan, said: “The late Mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan knows my heart goes with him to the arms of Our Lord Jesus.... May my beloved brother in Christ the late Mayor Jerome Kaipat Aldan rest in peace.”

Michael Hadfield, professor emeritus at the Pacific Biosciences Research Center of the University of Hawaii, said: “What stunningly sad news for Jerome, his family and others who supported his strong resistance to the destruction of the Northern Islands. You have lost both a friend and a very important ally. Please convey my sincere sympathy to Jerome’s family and others close to him. Also, please know that I stand ever ready to support you in your efforts to resist the military destruction of Pagan, Tinian and other Mariana Islands in any way that I can.”

Keith Camacho, an associate professor at University of California at Los Angeles, said: “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Mayor Aldan. Please extend my condolences to his family.”

Eucon International University President Christian Wei said Aldan was a wonderful leader who desired to serve the people.

“He loved his family, friends and people and served them all with his heart. We at Eucon International University mourn the loss of a great leader of our islands and for me personally a great loss of a dear friend close as a brother. I am going to miss him dearly.”

Cara Flores-Mays, a community advocate and a core member of We are Guahan, said: “I’m so sad to hear this. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends.”

Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, managing editor of the University of Guam Press/Micronesian Area Research Center, said: “I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Mayor Aldan. May his courage and vision for our islands continue to guide us.”

From the Law Office of Leevin T. Camacho in Guam: “I am truly sorry to hear the news. Prayers for his family and friends.”

Lisalinda Natividad, assistant professor, Social Work School of Nursing & Health Sciences on Guam, said: “Our deepest condolences…. So sorry to hear this saddening news about the loss of another warrior for justice.”

Pacific Development Inc. vice president Gordon Marciano said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of the Honorable Mayor Aldan. On behalf of the president, staff and management of PDI, I send our deepest condolences to Honorable Mayor Aldan’s family and to the people of the Northern Island community at this difficult time. We mourn with you while we also celebrate the extraordinary life of this notable man who devoted his life to peacefully protecting what he called ‘Our common Sakatan Na isla and future.’ ”

In related news, Gov. Ralph Torres has allowed a half-day of administrative leave for non-critical government employees who wish to pay their last respects to the late Mayor Aldan.

The governor issued a memorandum on Thursday authorizing all non-critical employees to take a half-day of leave on Monday, from 7:30 am to 12:30 noon.

The governor encouraged everyone to honor Mayor Aldan’s memory.

The seventh mayor of the Northern Islands, Aldan died of a heart attack on Feb. 18, 2017 at the age of 43.

(With Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa)