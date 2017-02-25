NMI to reach CW cap before Oct. 1

THE islands’ employers will reach the numerical limit for CNMI-Only transitional worker permits prior to Oct. 1, according to attorney Juan Carlos Benitez, President Donald Trump’s point of contact for the CNMI and Guam.

Speaking before members of the Society for Human Resource Management-NMI chapter on Wednesday, Benitez said it is important for employers to figure out now what can be done as they brace for a worst-case scenario.

“That is the reality,” Benitez said as he also discussed what can be done executively and legislatively to prevent an “exodus” of foreign workers that will have a detrimental effect on the islands’ economy.

When 1,300 employees were affected by the CW cap last year, he said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services came up with a short-terms solution by allowing certain CW-1 permit holders to apply for deferred action.

This time, Benitez said, “I just want to be clear, as of today, the Trump administration has not expressed itself on exercising this discretionary authority.”

He also disclosed that there were companies that have petitioned for a large number of CW-1 permits, about 5,000 of them, but these are not being used.

“Those [CW] visas are presently not on our island but when our [long-term] employees [who are here] require those visas, there’s none for them now that the cap has been reached.”

Once the cap is reached, he said USCIS will not accept any cap-subject petition. It will reject petitions and will return all filing fees to petitioners. This includes CW-1 petitions for extension of stay which are also subject to the CW-1 cap.

Benitez expects that there will be a lot of announcements in the newspapers in the next couple of weeks.

Many people are “doing the math,” and determining the best time to file petitions, he said, as he urged employers to start working on the CW-1 renewal petitions right now.

One of the “potential paths forward” that can be done through executive action, Benitez said, is to “re-capture those unused CW visas.”

Deferred action and continued employment authorization can also be reestablished, he added.

The other solutions that can be done executively are to exempt CW renewals from consular processing; allow for CW renewals to be filed more than six months in advance; and an executive order mandating a repeal of two regulations before the implementation of a new regulation.

He said Trump already signed an executive order requiring either USCIS or the U.S. Department of Labor to identify two regulations they can repeal to address the CNMI’s CW issues before any new regulation is approved.

“So we would have to find those two [regulations to be repealed] before USCIS will be able to do [anything] through the regulatory process,” Benitez said.

There is also a legislative way to address the CW issue, he added, referring to U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan’s bill, H.R. 339, which the U.S. House has passed and is now in the U.S. Senate.

The bill will increase the CW cap from 12,998 to 15,000.

Last year, Kilili introduced H.R. 5888 to increase the cap to 18,000 and extend the CW program for another 10 years, but the U.S Congress did not act on it.

The U.S. Senate, Benitez said can move H.R. 339 as a separate or an independent bill. If they are going to take that route, he said “we need to see if they are going to refer it to Energy and Natural Resources Committee or the Judiciary Committee’s immigration subcommittee.”

He added, “If they refer the bill to the immigration subcommittee, it will be a lot harder to get something done expeditiously because that subcommittee wants to do comprehensive immigration reform.”

CNMI leaders, he said, will have to convince the judiciary committee that the islands are facing a desperate situation and Congress needs to move the bill now.

But the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, he said, “is very reluctant in moving any immigration issue unless it is for a comprehensive national strategy. And I don’t feel that we have the time that it would take to go that route.”

But if the bill is referred to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, “then it can quickly hold a hearing because they oversee all the territories and they are aware of what’s happening here,” Benitez said.

Members of the committee, moreover, have a good relationship with Kilili, he added.

“They can move on it faster in one of two ways,” he said. “They can try to get to vote on the bill by bringing it to the floor, or, if they feel it’ll have a better chance of passing, they can just add it to the natural resources appropriations bill as an amendment. And the expectation is that bill will be voted on by around April or May.”

According to Benitez, “Congressman Kilili is doing a good job. He is fighting for this, and working with Gov. Ralph Torres.”