BOE approves pay hike for PSS personnel

THE Board of Education on Thursday approved a compensation plan that will increase the pay of all employees of the Public School System staring in October.

“It’s a very fair and equitable compensation plan,” BOE Chairwoman Marylou S. Ada said.

“I think this is the fairest plan in terms of how we want to proceed in rewarding our hard working staff in PSS,” she added.

Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero told the board that the compensation plan was the result of two-and-a-half years of study and review.

She said the compensation plan is “a very comprehensive proposal” that includes all employees within the system.

The BOE committee on fiscal and personnel and administration headed by Board member Herman T. Guerrero recommended an entry level of $16,100 for non-certified personnel.

Non-certified personnel are employees of PSS whose positions do not require the approval and certification of the board such as the administrative support staff.

Board member Florine Hofschneider noted that the current entry-level pay is under the federal poverty level.

“We don’t want to hire people and put them at the poverty level,” she added.

Tim Thornburgh, PSS federal programs officer, said the poverty level for a family of four is $24,600 which is $8,000 higher than the entry level for the non-certified personnel of PSS.

But BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said the PSS pay scale is higher than the U.S. minimum wage which is $7.25 an hour, and the entry-level pay is only for those without experience.

Many of the bus drivers, for example, are already getting an average of $24,000 exclusive of their overtime pay, he added.

“Of course we are hoping that the government will have more money to give [entry-level employees],” he said.

PSS human resources interim manager Lucretia Borja said the pay level for vice principal ranges from $54,000 to $89,000 while the principal gets from $66,000 to $115,000.

Hofschneider asked if they could raise the salary scale for vice principals, but Ada said they have to consider their funding sources.

“We have to look at the funding available and ask whether we have the funds for it. Are we going to jeopardize other programs? We have to be realistic with what we are projecting,” Ada said.

For a highly qualified teacher with a bachelor’s degree and four years of experience, Borja said the recommended salary is $33,289.35. The current rate is $30,976.

For highly qualified counselors, the new compensation plan proposes a range of from $33,000 to $93,000 a year, Borja added.

In an interview, Ada said it’s about time that they increased the pay of all personnel and not only teachers.

She said they want teachers to stay with PSS and help management recruit highly qualified teachers to address vacancies.

“We want to be competitive not only in the Pacific region but in the 50 states as well,” she added.

Under the new compensation plan, she said, “the more you advance and improve yourself the more you get in terms of compensation.”

Ada said their funding source is local appropriations and their “savings.”