Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateTue, 28 Feb 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Alvarez targets May for ROP 21

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, February 27, 2017-6:38:41A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Tinian re-opens public market

  • Print
27 Feb 2017

TINIAN (Mayor’s Office) — On Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas proclaimed the new Tinian Public Market open during the ribbon cutting held at the newly renovated facility near the Port of Tinian last Friday.

In attendance were Senate President and former DLNR Secretary Arnold Palcios, DLNR Secretary Richard Seman, the Tinian Leadership, Saipan Farmer’s Market Chairman RB Camacho, as well as a host of Tinian farmers who are ready to market their produce.

From left, Senate Vice President Steve Mesngon, Senate Floor Leader Francisco M. Borja, Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz, Senate President Arnold I. Palacios, Tinian Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas, Tinian Municipal Council Chairman Antonio S.N. Borja, Joe Borja, mayor’s public market employee and head, council vice chairman Edwin M. Hofschneider, Department of Lands and Natural Resources Secretary Richard Seman, Tinian DLNR Resident Department head Guillermo Borja, and Father Rey Rosal. Contributed photo

The Tinian Public Market will be providing meat slicing and meat chilling services as well. “We have two meat slicers and are working on rehabilitating the two walk-in chillers”, said TPM manager Joe Borja. “We will have hours for our ranchers to come in and request for the slicing of their frozen meat. We are looking forward to the operation,” said Borja.

On display at the market were radish, tangerines, bananas, lettuce, tomatoes, egg plants, pumpkins, green onions, sour sap, and pomelo, to name a few.

Mayor’s Chief of Staff Allen Perez, a backyard farmer himself, said the purpose of the market is to entice Tinian residents to go back to farming, not just as a hobby but also as a career. “There are dozens of Tinian residents who have 1 hectare agriculture lots. It is our hope that they will go back to farming on their lots and market their produce to our community. With our relationship with the Saipan Farmer’s Market we hope to ship and sell Tinian produce in Saipan,” said San Nicolas.

Mayor San Nicolas thanked the Tinian Legislative Delegation for appropriating $40,000 to the operation of the Market and for the $75,000 appropriation for a new tractor for the Department of Lands and Natural Resources.

Tinian Municipal Council Chairman Antonio S.N. Borja gave the closing remarks, saying how happy he was that the Market will also provide access to healthy foods for our manhoben and manamko’.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.