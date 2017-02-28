Marianas Variety

    Monday, February 27, 2017-6:38:32A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

Andrew Pangelinan gets 3 days for assault

27 Feb 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

ANDREW Pangelinan, 29, was sentenced to serve 72 hours of imprisonment for slapping and punching his sister on Saipan.

Pangelinan, who pled guilty to assault and battery (domestic violence), will be out of prison today, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at 1 a.m.

The Feb. 22, 2017 a judgment and commitment order was signed by Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja who sentenced Pangelinan to one year of imprisonment, all suspended except for 72 hours. Pangelinan was also given credit for time served — 18 hours.

Pangelinan was ordered by the court to report to the Department of Corrections on Feb. 24, 2017 at 7 p.m. to begin his sentence.

As part of the plea agreement, the court granted the prosecution’s request to dismiss with prejudice the remaining charges filed against Pangelinan who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski, while Assistant Attorney general Elizabeth Weintraub appeared for the government.

After his release, Pangelinan will be placed on supervised probation for a year. He will pay a $500 fine and a $25 court assessment fee, and perform 100 hours of community service. In addition, he is to attend alcohol counseling and batterer’s intervention.

He was ordered not to consume alcoholic beverages or any illegal substances during his probation.

