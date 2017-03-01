Repeat offender blames family for ‘ice’ use

Marianas Variety

Wed, 01 Mar 2017

27 Feb 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

A MAN who spent two years in jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm was feeling depressed by his family’s rejection so he smoked “ice” again, his lawyer David G. Banes told the District Court for the NMI.

He said his client, Justin Funkugub, admits using methamphetamine, but it was just one time in the last four months since Nov. 2016.

Banes said Funkugub tried to contact his foster family repeatedly, and felt rejected by his natural mother and father who had also “abandoned him” by not returning his calls or inviting him to fiestas, weddings or birthday parties.

Even so, Banes said, Funkugub did not go looking for drugs or alcohol. But someone came to him and offered him a hit from a lit pipe, the lawyer added.

“He was feeling depressed by his family’s rejection, so he gave in…and took the pipe.”

Banes asked the federal court on Thursday to sentence Funkugub to 30 days in prison with 16 days suspended for violating his probation.

Banes said Funkugub has had steady employment since he began supervised release.

Funkugub has a common-law wife, and she will tell the court that Funkugub supports her and her children, and is a good father to her children, and the only real father they have, Banes added.

A person has been spreading rumors that Funkugub cheated on his wife, which, Banes said, was not true, but these rumors were hurting and humiliating his wife.

“This is no justification [for a location monitoring violation] but it does provide context as to the cause and motivation for the violation — he was not going out for fun or to drink or use alcohol,” Banes said.

He added that Funkugub reported and admitted his violation to the U.S. Probation Office.

Banes asked the federal court to allow Funkugub to be a productive member of society and be a good husband and father to his adopted family.

Funkugub “realizes that using drugs distracts from and interferes with his ability to be a good husband and father that is part of his inspiration for trying to remain sober,” Banes added.

U.S Probation Officer Gregory F. Arriola earlier told the court that Funkugub tested positive for the use of methamphetamine on Jan.11, 2017.

Funkugub also violated the location monitoring program rules when he made an unauthorized movement on Jan. 30, 2017, Arriola added.

In Nov. 2012, the federal court sentenced Funkugub to 24 months in prison after he pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given credit for 40 days of time served.

Funkugub was found in possession of a revolver that had an obliterated serial number.

On Sept. 21, 2000, Funkugub was convicted in Superior Court for killing cattle.

He was arrested again for slapping and choking a relative and firing a handgun on Oct. 11, 2011.

In Jan. 2013, the local trial court sentenced him 18 months for assaulting his wife.

In Feb. 2015, the court revoked his supervised release for admitting to drug use on multiple occasions and his failure to report for drug testing and counseling. He was ordered to serve three months in prison, followed by a 33-month term of supervised release.

In July 2015, the U.S. Probation Office learned that he used “ice” on two separate occasions and failed to report to counseling sessions. But the court did not revoke his probation as he was taking care of a sick uncle.

In May 2016, Funkugub failed to attend a counseling session, failed to report for two drug tests, failed to follow a probation officer’s instructions, and admitted to ice use.

He was then sentenced to three days of time served, followed by 27 months of supervised release. He was also ordered to serve six months in home detention.

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.