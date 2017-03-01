Marianas Variety

Court dismisses charges against defendant in assault case

27 Feb 2017
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

AS requested by the Attorney Genera’s Office, Superior Court Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio on Thursday dismissed without prejudice the charges against Ernest Camacho who was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend.

“Without prejudice” means the prosecution can re-file the charges.

In her order, the judge also vacated the bench trial scheduled for March 22, 2017. The court did not say why the government moved for voluntary dismissal.

Police said Camacho, then 25 years old, assaulted his ex-girlfriend by slapping her on the face, choking her neck, and punching her left ear in June 2016.

He was charged with assault and battery, sexual assault in the first degree, domestic violence and disturbing the peace.

The court imposed a $25,000 cash bail on the defendant whose court-appointed counsel was Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark while Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley appeared for the government at the preliminary hearing on July 8, 2016.

In Jan. 2014, Camacho was arrested on the charges of choking the same victim and for causing damage to her mother’s house.

