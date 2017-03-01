Marianas Variety

  • Facebook Like
  • RSS
  • Youtube

Last updateWed, 01 Mar 2017 12am

PREVIOUS NEXT
Headlines:
Atkins Kroll offers 2017 Toyota Tacoma as hole-in-one prize for NMC Foundation Tournament

     

     

     

     

     

    Monday, February 27, 2017-6:40:27A.M.

     

     

     

     

     

MHS student is 2017 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy

  • Print
27 Feb 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

CHLOE Hazel Anne Salvosa, a 17-year-old junior at Marianas High School, was crowned as this year’s Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy on Saturday night in the jam-packed Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort, besting 12 other candidates. In last year’s pageant, she won the Best in Evening Gown award — which she again won this year.

Salvosa also received the Spirit Award from Team Pusong Pinoy or Filipino Heart Committee for “exemplifying the heart and ways of a true Filipina.”

2017 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy Chloe Hazel Anne Salvosa, center, with first runner-up Jenalyn Tinio and second runner-up Samantha G. Francisco.
Royal Taga Hall at the Saipan World Resort was jam-packed on pageant night, Saturday. Photo by Junhan B. Todiño

As this year’s Miss Teen Pusong Pinay, Salvosa received a cash prize, a crown, a sash, a bouquet and a necklace worth $150 from Perfectly Set courtesy of Yolly and Boy Ching.

The first runner-up was Jenalyn Tinio who was also named Best in Talent for her contemporary dance number while Samantha G. Francisco, who was Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality, was second runner-up.

Crystal Fiona Manipon was Miss Charity while Katrina S. Guevarra was the Star of the Night.

In an interview, Salvosa said she took part the competition again because she didn’t want to miss a second chance.

“You should never give up,” she added.

Salvosa is the daughter of entertainer and magician Joel “Prinze” Salvosa and Grace Wong.

“Whenever she felt the pressure, I would tell her to just be herself and be confident,” her father said.

Rica Lozarito was her makeup artist from Mary’s Beauty Shop which also sponsored her gown.

The 2017 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy received an $800 cash prize, while the first runner-up and second runner-up got $500 and $300.

The other candidates were Sue Ann Huevos, Kristen Joy N. Razon, Stephanie Lagunero, Danielle Angela Banez, Nina Ritz P. Manzon, Cristine Ann T. Noble, Grace Ann Vendiola and Erika Lansang.

Marlon Regaton, the president of the United Filipino Organization, which holds the annual event, said all 13 candidates received $100, gift certificates from the Pacific Islands Club and T-Galleria, and gift bags of Ferrero chocolates from Cosmos Distributing Company on Saipan.

The special awardees received additional cash prizes and bouquets from Island Touch by Philip.

The judges for this year’s pageant were 2002 Miss Teen CNMI Gina Torres Duenas, 2004 Miss Teen CNMI Divana Manglona Dela Cruz, 2016 Miss Marianas Teen Palanga Blas Taimanao, Crispin ”Ping” Deleon Guerrero Jr. of Stellar Marianas, and 1999 Miss CNMI Universe Cherlyn Cabrera.

Taimanao said all the candidates showed confidence and poise.

The hardest part was the question-and-answer portion, but each of the candidates gave “strong answers,” she added.

“In my opinion, each and every one of them deserved the title,” she said.

The judges scored each candidate’s performance at the opening and in production numbers, their personality projection and self-confidence, beauty and personal grooming, intelligence, communication skills, grace, composure and stage presence.

Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago thanked the parents for supporting the candidates and the organizers for presenting wholesome entertainment to the community.

The pageant, which started at 6 p.m., also highlighted a dance presentation by the Saipan Music & Dance Studio, and a song performed by Erica Tubera, the second runner-up in the 2016 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy pageant.

2016 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy Clarice Canarejo led the opening production number with the 13 candidates.

“To our dear Clarice, thank you very much for fulfilling your duties as the 2016 Miss Teen Pusong Pinoy,” mistress of ceremonies Hazel Cruz Dela Santa said. “We want to see you continue following your dreams.”

Dela Santa said the Empty Vessel Foundation Ministry headed by Rose Smith on Saipan is one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising beauty pageant.

The entrance fee was $5 and raffle tickets cost $1. This year’s major sponsor was IT&E.

Ernie Molina was the creative director and Joel Vallega was the event choreographer.

View more of this article's accompanying photos in our gallery

Copyright © 2013 Marianas Variety. All Rights Reserved. Published by Younis Art Studio Inc.