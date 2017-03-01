Marianas Variety

114 nurses to be affected by CW cap

27 Feb 2017
By Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa - cherrie@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

COMMONWEALTH Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said 114 nurses will be affected by the CW cap when their permits expire in November and December, adding that the only way to encourage more U.S. citizens to work as nurses in the CNMI is offer “competitive” salaries.

Guam and the mainland U.S., which pay higher salaries than does the CNMI, are also facing nursing shortages.

In an interview on Friday, Muna said CHCC is trying to do everything it can to address the possible lack of nurses.

She said right now, 10 of their nonresident nurses are in the process of getting a “green card,” and CHCC has submitted another application for one more nurse for a total of 11.

“We are ‘converting’ the immigration status of our nurses so they can stay. It may take some time as it’s not that easy to get them a green card. So we may not make it in time and some of them will end up having to go home in April. But we may have the opportunity to bring them back here. The 10 nurses that are in the process of getting a green card are in the July batch — their CWs will be expiring in July.”

Muna said green card applications cost a lot of money.

In April, she expects nine of their CW nurses to leave the island because of the cap. To address the possible shortage, she added, they will utilize nurses from various clinics who will have to work overtime.

Muna said they are also pursuing other options like partnering with a school of nursing in Florida, and beefing up their recruitment efforts.

“But the only way to address this CW issue is to make the salaries of our nurses competitive. That’s the only answer to our problem. But it is not just about an increase. This is about making it competitive so our nursing students will want to stay here once they graduate and we will be able to recruit nurses from the mainland. The only reason they are not interested in applying as nurses here is because of the low salaries,” Muna said.

“I feel that the only way for us to move forward is to make the salary competitive. We will include it in our fiscal year 2018 budget request. [Meanwhile,] they are limiting our CW slots and we are competing with other industries. This is crazy, but that is happening and we can’t even get our students to enroll in a nursing school or push some of our staff to pursue NCLEX.”

Muna said they are hoping to at least match Guam salaries which range from $50,000 to $70,000 a year. CHCC, in contrast, pays its nurses $23,000 to $33,000 a year.

She said one of the reasons they cannot increase the salary of nurses right now is because of overtime pay.

“We’re paying them for extra hours. We have been addressing our shortage by using the staff from other shifts — we have to do it. Because they have been working long hours we have to pay them for those extra working hours. I have discussed our plan with the Legislature and with the governor. We’ve got to make a decision. The director of nursing is also looking into it. We cannot just rely on our CWs — there are a lot of uncertainties with the CW program, and we cannot continue to live with those uncertainties. We are doing everything we can, exploring all possibilities to address the problem and to make sure we remain on top of it.”

