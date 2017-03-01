Marianas Variety

Garapan school may be relocated

27 Feb 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE relocation of Garapan Elementary School is highly likely with the increase in business activities in the island’s tourism district, Board of Education Chairwoman Marylou S. Ada said on Thursday.

She said there are investors interested in acquiring GES land, the only school property owned by the Public School System.

“We had a meeting with one of them last June,” she said, adding that the investors are asking if PSS can relocate the school.

Ada said the GES area is “now very congested.”

During a meeting on Thursday, the board asked Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero to come up with a plan in three months.

The plan will include recommendations based on the current economic situation and the current “environment” of the school. It will also include the investors’ offers and possible relocation sites, and what PSS can get in return for relocating GES.

The Board of Education and Public School System officials meet in the conference room of the PSS office on Capital Hill. Photo by Junhan B. Todiño

“As we all know, there are many businesses going up all around us, and we want to be prepared because although the school campus is enclosed, the students are still affected by the immediate surroundings,” she said.

As many as five investors are interested in the GES property, she added.

It is the board that will decide if GES needs to be relocated, she said.

In a separate interview, BOE member Herman T. Guerrero said: “This is not a simple process. We need to consult the parents, teachers and students. We also have to consult with the Legislature and the governor’s office.”

Ada said if GES is relocated, the new campus must address the needs of the students.

“We also have to keep the parents in the loop,” she added.

