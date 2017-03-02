Auto-pedestrian accident on Middle Road

(DFEMS) — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at 8:38 a.m., the Department of Fire and Emergency and Medical Services received a call from 911 dispatch about an auto-pedestrian on Middle Rd. Gualo Rai. At 8:39 a.m. Medic-1 and Rescue-1 from the Susupe Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at 8:44 a.m., DFEMS EMTs came upon a 26-year-old Chinese female. The patient was found lying on the ground. A cervical collar and spine board were used to prevent any other further injuries to the patient. On assessment from the EMT’s the patient had sustained multiple abrasions and lacerations with possible fractures to her left arm, hip and deformities to her lower jaw. The patient was struck by a white sedan heading southbound. The patient had hit the front bumper and the passenger’s side of the front windshield. At 8:50 a.m. the patient was transported to the Commonwealth Health Center emergency room.

No information regarding the patient’s condition will be released by DFEMS.Updates on the patients’ treatment and status should be referred to CHC.