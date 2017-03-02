Ashiqur Rahaman gets 4 months for assault and battery

AS part of a plea agreement Ashiqur Rahaman, 20, also known as Simon Kosam, pled guilty to assault and battery last week and was sentenced to time served.

He was originally charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree which the government later amended to two counts of assault and battery. The then-15-year-old victim earlier told police that the defendant was her boyfriend.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Baisley represented the government during the hearing while attorney Jennifer Dockter appeared on behalf of Rahaman.

Judge Kenneth Govendo, sentenced Rahaman to one year of imprisonment, all suspended except for the first four months with credit for time served, which was four months.

The sentence is in addition to Rahaman’s sentence in a 2015 criminal conviction for which he pled guilty to assault and battery.

The judge said Rahaman will be released from the Department of Corrections on March 21, 2017 at 8 a.m.