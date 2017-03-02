House passes measure creating special account for BGRT which PSS opposes

DESPITE the Public School System’s opposition, the House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a measure that creates a special account for Saipan casino gross revenue tax collections to ensure that these funds are not co-mingled with the general fund.

By a vote of 20-0, House Bill 20-15 now goes to the Senate for action.

Authored by Rep. Angel Demapan, the bill will “protect the retirees’ pensions…by ensuring funds to cover any shortfalls in funding needed for the [restoration of the] 25 percent [cut].”

He said the bill also reserves $7.5 million from the funds to be collected in 2017 and 2018 “in lieu of the fifth-year casino license fee payment which was already paid by the casino licensee upon execution of the license agreement.”

He added, “So essentially, this particular provision again ensures that retirees won’t have to worry about funding for their pensions.”

He said it is “very important to ensure that the bill safeguards the retirees’ benefits because it was the retirement crisis that eventually led to the enactment of the Saipan casino law.”

According to Demapan, “Had it not been for the pressing need to take care of our retirees, these new revenues may not have been possible.”

In addition, his bill will include the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Fire Emergency Medical Services, Northern Marianas College, the Northern Marianas Trades Institute and the CNMI Drug Court as beneficiaries of the casino BGRT collections.

But Demapan said it is still up to the Legislature to provide these agencies with funding from the casino BGRT collections, and the agencies must also justify why they need the funds and for what purpose.

Demapan, who is also the chairman of the House Ways on Means Committee, said he was grateful to his colleagues “for recognizing the significance of this bill” which now goes to the Senate.





“I will reach out to the Senate and see if we can get the senators’ support to move this legislation to the governor for action,” Demapan added.

PSS says no

In a letter to the Senate Committees on Rules & Procedures and Education & Youth Affairs both chaired by Sen. Justo Quitugua, Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said the Public School System’s constitutionally guaranteed funding level will be “artificially thwarted” by House Bills 20-10 and 20-15. Both were introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan.

According to Deleon Guerrero, “H.B. 20-10 aims to create a special account, separate and distinct from the general fund, to fund the CNMI’s obligations to the Settlement Fund. House Bill 20-15 also creates a special account. This time to segregate supplemental appropriations collected under 4 CMC Section 1802 1804 (casino BGRT). The total revenue between the two funds will divert upwards of $60 million that would otherwise be considered general revenues. Consequently, the PSS constitutional claim to 25 percent of all revenues is artificially thwarted.”

She said “there is no doubt that the purpose of the constitutional amendment passed by the Legislature and the voters of the CNMI was meant to insulate the PSS from political posturing by guaranteeing it a budget that was outside the control of the Legislature.”

However, she added, “since the passage of the amendment, the Legislature has systematically eroded the intent of the law and will of the voters. These two bills are prime examples of that erosion.”

She said the special account established appropriates all the money the government will receive. “The Legislature does not need to act each year to appropriate the funds. Instead, each recipient will receive their respective share of the revenues collected without legislative action.”

But Deleon Guerrero said the Legislature is not the expenditure authority of the funds, and that’s why it cannot create a special account for this matter.

“If the Legislature could be the expenditure authority for special account funds, there would be nothing to stop the Legislature from creating a special account, apart from the general fund, that segregated 99 percent of all taxes and revenue collected by the CNMI. The Legislature could then identify what obligations it would fund and the remaining money would be deposited into the general fund.

“This is an absurd example. But it is only absurd in degree, not in fact. By passing H.B. 20-10 and H.B. 20-15 the Legislature is in essence creating a special fund with itself as the expenditure authority, which will fund the very things that would otherwise be funded by the general fund. This is improper.”