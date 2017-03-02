2 teens arrested in beating death of Mangilao man

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two teens have been arrested in connection with the murder of Gilbert Alvarez Jr., who was found lifeless along President’s Lane, near the University of Guam in Mangilao on Feb. 24.

A-last Amanto Simiron and Mallow Mangof Sally were arrested and charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, and underage drinking.

Guam Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Kim Santos said investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division pursued leads that led to the identification and apprehension of the two men.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola said Alvarez died from a skull fracture and had signs of being beaten with an object on his face and head. He was left dead on the road.

Alvarez Jr. was a good son, and the doting father of two girls, a 13-year-old and a 3-month-old, according to the victim’s father, Gilbert Alvarez Sr.

A native of Santa Rita, Alvarez Jr. spent his childhood in the south, moving between households due to his mother and father’s early divorce. However, it was still a happy childhood, according to his father, Alvarez Sr., 66.

Alvarez Jr. was one of 10 children. He was the second oldest and particularly close to Alvarez Sr., the dad said.

“He used to come by my ranch,” Alvarez Sr. said. “Out of my six boys that were here, he’s the only one who would help me while I was building my ranch.”

His dad said his namesake would also go fishing with him as a kid, taking trips to Family Beach in Piti and camping and setting nets by the Agat shoreline.





As his son got older, Alvarez Sr., a Harley-Davidson motorist and enthusiast, noticed that his son began to take an interest in bikes too, and eventually grew to follow in his dad’s footsteps by becoming a regular rider himself.

His dad said that one time, his son got into a bad accident that left him with a limp, but Alvarez Jr. would still ride his Kawasaki motorcycle, which was a gift from his dad.

Alvarez’s death marks the second homicide this year on Guam.

A stay-at-home dad, Alvarez Jr. stayed with his girlfriend and their small family in Mangilao before his untimely death, leaving behind his young daughters.

Alvarez Sr. remained proud that his son was a family man, who spent most of his time with his kids, cooking for them, picking them up from school and being their caretaker when their mom was at work.

Alvarez Sr. said his son called him when his second daughter was born to share the news, just a few months ago.

“It makes me proud,” Alvarez Sr. said. “I didn’t have to worry about him at all; he was a father of his own.”

His dad said there was a second tragic death in the Alvarez family. Gilbert’s older brother Jerry committed suicide a few years ago, a harsh loss for the family. Alvarez Jr. had been close to his older brother.

Alvarez Sr. said the two oldest boys, Gilbert Jr. and Jerry, would go fishing in Talofofo and other spots around the island.

“It’s hard losing two sons,” Alvarez Sr. said. “It’s hard for me to get over it, but I just try to think of the good times.”