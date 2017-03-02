Senate measure addressing BIG concerns now goes to governor

THE measure which will address the concerns of Bridge Investment Group, a Tinian hotel-casino investor, was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday and now heads to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 20-16, which was introduced by Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider, will define “industrial port use and port-related operations.” It will also update and amend the power of the Commonwealth Ports Authority by clarifying and defining the parameters for CPA’s use of public lands.

In an interview, Senator Hofschneider thanked the members of the House for passing his bill which, he said, will allow BIG’s pending permit application to move forward.

BIG did not submit a permit application because it was told that it would be rejected due to the language of the law that Hofschneider’s bill will amend.

He said the measure “will address some of the activities that are happening right now in the CNMI, and it will open up other opportunities for CPA to engage in such developments. The bill encompasses all of the three main islands.”

He said the bill was drafted in consultation with one of the permitting agencies, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality.

“They are in support of the language contained in the bill. They said this bill will enable them to move forward with the [investor] that is under review by the agency,” he added.

BIG chief executive officer Philip Mendiola-Long earlier said they could be “forced to lay off workers….if we cannot move forward with the…project.”

A source on Tinian said the people there “are grumbling about news reports on the ‘improving CNMI economy’ while Tinian is drying up and people continue to leave island to find jobs elsewhere.”