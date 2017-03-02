Ninth Circuit denies NMDC motion

THE U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied the motion of the Northern Marianas Descent Corp. to intervene in the CNMI voter-restriction lawsuit, saying that the petition for a panel hearing and rehearing en banc is moot.

The Ninth Circuit also awarded John H. Davis attorney’s fees and costs amounting to $16,237.85 which will be paid by the CNMI government. Davis’s counsel is Jeanne Rayphand

On Jan. 10, 2017, NMDC filed two petitions with the Ninth Circuit — one to intervene in John H. Davis Jr.’s lawsuit and, the other, to seek a rehearing of the case en banc or by the full court.

NMDC filed the petitions electronically two weeks after the U.S. appellate court affirmed the District Court for the NMI’s May 2014 ruling that the local constitutional restriction on voting violates the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution

According to NMDC, which was represented by attorney Joseph E. Horey and O’Connor Berman Dotts & Banes, the Ninth Circuit three-man panel decision conflicts with a the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Rice vs. Cayetano, 528 U.S. 495 (2000).

The proceeding, NMDC said, “involves a question of substantial importance, namely whether the decision of if, when and how real property in the Northern Marianas can be freely alienated will be made by the people of Northern Marianas descent themselves, or whether that decision will instead be influenced by outside interests who stand to gain from the result.”

NMDC added, “The voting strength of every member of the NMDC with respect to any vote to amend Article 12 of the CNMI Constitution has been diluted by the decision of the district court and this court authorizing non-NMDs to vote on such amendments.”

NMDC said it should be allowed to intervene for the purpose of seeking a rehearing in the case

Davis, a Vietnam War veteran and former educator, filed a lawsuit against the Commonwealth Election Commission following the enactment on April 21, 2011 of Public Law 17-40 which established a Northern Marianas Descent or NMD Registry to enforce Article XVIII, Section 5(c) of the CNMI Constitution.

The law mandated the election body to issue NMD identification cards exclusively to NMDs. No one was to vote on any proposed constitutional amendment involving Article XII without this identification card.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on December 2016 affirmed the District Court for the NMI’s ruling in May 2014 that the local constitutional restriction on voting violates the 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states that the “right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

In its 17-page opinion, the Ninth Circuit said Article XVIII, Section 5(c) of the CNMI Constitution “relies on ancestral distinctions to limit voting in a territory-wide election in the commonwealth. It therefore violates the Fifteenth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. The restriction is invalid and may not be enforced.”

Article XII, which the Ninth Circuit upheld in a 1990 ruling, states that only persons of Northern Marianas descent can own and buy land in the CNMI.

“But limits on who may own land are quite different — conceptually, politically and legally — from limits on who may vote in elections to amend a constitution,” the Ninth Circuit stated in its ruling.