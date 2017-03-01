Woman in ‘ice’ case pleads guilty

A DRESS shop operator who used her establishment in Chalan Kanoa to sell methamphetamine or “ice” pled guilty on Friday to two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Hong Xia Shao Ayuyu, 46, was originally charged with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, and three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance. These charges carry a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

During the hearing on Friday, Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds appeared for the government while Assistant Public Defender Cindy Nesbitt appeared on behalf of Ayuyu.

Ayuyu was found in possession of 1.6 gross grams of ice on Nov. 1, 2016 in a buy-bust operation, and 34.5 grams on Nov. 12, 2016 in a second buy-bust operation.

Judge Joseph Camacho set Ayuyu’s sentencing for Aug. 2, 2017.

According to the plea agreement, Ayuyu will pay a $2,000 court fine. The court will impose a jail sentence of up to five years with credit for time served which is 21 days. The sentence for two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance will run concurrently.

The court, in its acceptance of the defendant’s guilty plea, noted that the commonwealth government may make a recommendation or agree not to oppose the defendant’s request for a particular sentence, but “with the understanding that such a request shall not be binding upon the court.”