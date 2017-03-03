Aldin Igisaiar arrested for domestic violence

POLICE arrested a 39-year-old man who shouted profanities and broke several items in the home of his “on-and-off” partner for eight years.

Aldin Christopher Igisaiar was charged with domestic violence: disturbing the peace and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $5,000 by Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio.

Assistant Attorney General Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government while the court appointed Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski to represent Igisaiar during Wednesday’s bail hearing.

The preliminary hearing was set for March 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to a reported domestic violence in Dandan on Feb. 27, 2017 and found Igisaiar at the back of the house. He told police that it was not his fault, and that he did not do anything. He said he and his partner were just having an argument.

Igisaiar’s partner told police that when she got home Igisaiar shouted profanities at her. She said she told him to stop shouting, but he kept on.

She said she took Igisaiar’s clothes and put them in a container and told him to leave and take his clothes with him.

Igisaiar became angry and began throwing his clothes, she said, adding that he then went to the children’s bedroom and kicked and threw a container in the bedroom which caused it to break.

She said Igisaiar then grabbed the TV remote and threw it on the ground breaking it into pieces. She said he also broke a portable stove when he went outside the house.

She said Igisaiar kept accusing her of having an affair.

According to the complainant, she and Igisaiar have been together for nine years and have four children. But she said their relationship was “on-and-off” because Igisaiar was a very jealous person.

She told police that two years ago when she was approved for a housing voucher Igisaiar did not stay with her but chose to stay at his parents’ place. She said he would visit their children every now and then but would never stay at their house.

She said last Sunday, Igisaiar came and slept over until Monday. He took care of their youngest daughter while she went and helped her mother pay her bills. She said in the afternoon, Igisaiar started calling and texting her.

She told police she could not answer the phone because it was in the car. She said he then sent her text messages asking why she did not answer the phone. Igisaiar kept sending messages even though she did not reply, she added.

In his subsequent text messages, she said he accused her of “seeing somebody,” and threatened to beat her up when she returned. He also threatened to kill her, she added.