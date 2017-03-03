House passes measure prohibiting the use of cellphones when driving

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill prohibiting the use of cellphones when driving a vehicle.

All 20 members voted yes to House Bill 20-8 which was introduced by House Minority Leader Edmund Villagomez and now goes to the Senate.

The bill prohibits the use of cellular phones/mobile devices while operating a vehicle, unless that device was configured or specifically designed to allow hands-free talking and listening.

Texting while driving will be prohibited.

According to the bill, a violation is punishable by a fine of $100 for the first offense and $250 for each subsequent offense.

But the proposed restriction does not apply to persons using a device for emergency purposes like a call to a law enforcement agency, healthcare provider, the fire department, or other emergency services or entity.

Neither does the restriction apply to law enforcement agencies, the fire department, healthcare providers or other emergency services and entities.