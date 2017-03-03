Demapan eyes former Far East Broadcasting Center in Marpi as site for Substance Abuse Treatment Center

REPRESENTATIVE Angel Demapan has introduced a measure that will designate the former Far East Broadcasting Center property in Marpi as the site for the CNMI Substance Abuse Treatment Center.

House Bill 20-47 will transfer the management and disposition of the property from the Department of Public Lands to the Office of the Governor so it can be designated as the site for the center.

According to Demapan, “The Substance Abuse & Rehabilitation program under the Office of the Governor, alongside the Drug Court and treatment providers, will be able to develop and implement a treatment program that will maximize the use of the public facility to provide for the rehabilitation of those unfortunate individuals suffering from addiction,” the bill stated.

Once the property is transferred to the Office of the Governor, it will be used strictly for the construction, development and operation of the substance abuse rehabilitation treatment center.

In the event that the Office of the Governor does not proceed with the project in one year after the transfer, a joint House and Senate resolution is required to return the property to DPL.

Special Assistant for Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Yvette Sablan said she supports the bill.

“I thank Rep. Angel Demapan and co-sponsors for introducing H.B. 20-47…. This transfer will contribute to a smoother operation with the key stakeholders and the program in its entirety.”

She added, “I am thankful that our legislative leaders are making the initiative and fully support the substance abuse and rehabilitation program. It will help provide needed services for our people in dire need of residential treatment.”