Ninth Circuit reverses district court ruling in doctor’s lawsuit against CHCC

THE U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday reversed the District Court for the NMI’s denial of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by one of its former doctors.

The plaintiff is physician and surgeon Gary Ramsey who alleged that the administrators of Saipan’s lone public hospital unlawfully denied him hospital privileges from 2009 through 2011, and again from Oct. 2013 to the time he filed his lawsuit.

Ramsey, who was represented by attorney Stephen Woodruff, specializes in obstetrics, gynecology, and women’s health.

According to his lawsuit, he was not afforded procedural protections or timely decisions on his applications as mandated by the hospital’s bylaws. His lawsuit sought compensatory, declaratory, and injunctive relief against CHC, the individuals associated with granting hospital privileges in their personal and official capacities, and the CNMI government.

The defendants moved to dismiss the lawsuit on the basis of sovereign immunity — the CNMI government may not be sued in federal court without the commonwealth’s consent on claims arising under its own laws.

On May 29, 2015, Magistrate Judge Heather L. Kennedy of the District Court of the NMI dismissed with prejudice CHCC and the CNMI government from four claims in Ramsey’s lawsuit: declaratory and injunctive relief — unlawful deprivation of property without due process of law; two claims of damages — unlawful deprivation of property without due process of law; and a claim of damages — unlawful deprivation of liberty and property without due process of law.

The federal court likewise dismissed with prejudice Ramsey’s two other claims: violation of the U.S. Constitution and violation of the CNMI Constitution.

Four causes of action remained in the lawsuit: breach of contract, tortious interference with contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and liability of the CNMI government.

In her ruling, the magistrate judge noted that according to the defendants, the CNMI government and CHCC enjoy sovereign immunity from suit on CNMI law claims in federal court.

But the judge said in Fleming v. Department of Public Safety, “the Ninth Circuit held that the commonwealth waived its immunity to suits in federal court based on federal law.”

She said in Christian v. Northern Mariana Islands, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona “recognized that Fleming remained binding on this court and faithfully applied it by holding that the commonwealth had waived sovereign immunity to suits filed in federal court based on state law…. Accordingly, the court in Christian recognized its jurisdiction over all the claims. Although Christian is not binding on this decision, its reasoning is persuasive.”

The CNMI government, represented by Chief Solicitor James Zarones of the Office of the Attorney General, appealed to the Ninth Circuit

In its Feb. 28, 2017 ruling, the Ninth Circuit explained that in Fleming, “we held that the commonwealth does not enjoy sovereign immunity in federal court with respect to claims brought under federal law.”

Fleming “does not control the outcome” in Ramsey’s case, the Ninth Circuit stated.

“Fleming held only that the commonwealth waived its sovereign immunity with respect to ‘suits in federal court arising under federal law.’… [W]e agree with the suggestion in Fleming that the commonwealth retained its sovereign immunity with respect to claims arising under commonwealth law.”

According to the Ninth Circuit, the U.S. Supreme Court held that Puerto Rico and Hawaii, both U.S. territories at the time, enjoyed sovereign immunity from suits arising under their own laws.

“Like territorial Hawaii and Puerto Rico, the commonwealth has the power to enact its own laws and indeed enjoys an even greater level of legislative autonomy than Hawaii and Puerto Rico did back then. Puerto Rico’s Organic Act provided that the federal government could unilaterally annul any laws the territory enacted. Hawaii’s Organic Act authorized Congress to repeal or amend any of the laws that remained in force from the territory’s time as an independent republic, and granted the territory’s governor, an appointee of the federal government, the right to veto bills passed by the local legislature.

“The commonwealth government, by contrast, was established by the Covenant and its own constitution, not by an Organic Act passed by Congress, and the federal government does not possess a similar veto authority with respect to laws enacted by the commonwealth legislature.

“Thus if Hawaii and Puerto Rico enjoyed sovereign immunity with respect to claims brought under their own laws, it is even clearer that the commonwealth enjoys sovereign immunity with respect to claims arising under its own laws.”

In short, the Ninth Circuit ruled, “we hold that the commonwealth may not be sued without its consent on claims arising under its own laws. On remand, the district court is directed to grant the commonwealth’s motion to dismiss the claims in this appeal.”